ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

A rookie rises and Tiger crashes in slow-moving British Open

By DOUG FERGUSON
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08LjXP_0gg1kK1B00
APTOPIX British Open Golf Tiger Woods of the US plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Thursday, July 14, 2022. The Open Championship returns to the home of golf on July 14-17, 2022, to celebrate the 150th edition of the sport's oldest championship, which dates to 1860 and was first played at St. Andrews in 1873. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Gerald Herbert)

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — (AP) — The Old Course was never faster. The pace of play was never slower.

The celebrated start Thursday of the 150th British Open gave way to Cameron Young making his debut with an 8-under 64 for a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy, and Tiger Woods making what could be his last competitive appearance at St. Andrews a short one.

His score would indicate as much. Woods began his round by hitting out of a divot into the Swilcan Burn for a double bogey. He ended it by taking three putts through the Valley of Sin for a par and a 78, his second-worst score in his Open career.

Woods will try to avoid leaving early from St. Andrews for the second straight time.

“Looks like I’m going to have to shoot 66 tomorrow to have a chance,” Woods said. “Guys did it today. And that’s my responsibility tomorrow is to go ahead and do it — need to do it.”

Young and McIlroy didn't have to contend with as much wind in the morning, though St. Andrews has seen far stronger gusts over its centuries of golf. Throw in the humps and mounds and difficult pin positions, and the Old Course held its own.

“It's the fiddliest Open that I’ve played. It’s the only way I can really describe it,” McIlroy said. “OK, the 18th at Carnoustie was like a runway, that fairway. But around the greens here and just all the slopes and undulations and everything, I think as the tournament progresses, you’re going to get some funny bounces and it’s going to test your patience at times.”

Nothing tested the patience like the constant waiting. By late afternoon, the rounds were taking just over six hours. They waited on the tee and in the fairway, and it didn't help with so many players looking for the best angles to tight pins and playing to the left into other fairways.

“It’s the way the golf course is set up. It’s how firm it is,” U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick said after his 72. “The way the golf course is designed ... to get better angles and better lines, you’ve got to hit across all the fairways. There’s nothing you can do unfortunately about it. It’s just sad more than anything. It’s just ridiculous.”

Good scores were available, and 54 players broke par, 26 of them with rounds in the 60s.

Young was a surprise leader only because it's his first time competing on an Open links. He has had one of the better rookie seasons on the PGA Tour, and the 25-year-old New Yorker is not the least bit daunted by the stage. Just two months ago, he contended into the final hour of the PGA Championship until finishing one shot out of a playoff.

Young played smartly and took advantage of the birdie chances. He reached 7 under through 12 holes with the wind helping on the inward nine. He missed two good chances, finished with a birdie and most importantly kept bogeys off his card.

“I don't think that I played a perfect round of golf,” Young said. “I scored really well. And I think we thought our way around the way you have to out there.”

Young figures he knows only a fraction of the secrets to Old Course — no one ever really figures it all out with so many conditions on the ground and in the air — and there was one occasion on the par-5 fifth when he looked at his note in the yardage book: “Hard left is better than right." He went left and made birdie.

“We did stuff like that a few times today,” Young said.

Players Championship winner Cameron Smith and English qualifier Robert Dinwiddie each had a 67. Dinwiddie had the best score of the afternoon, when the wind was at its strongest. The large group at 66 included Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson and even Barclay Brown, the English amateur who plays at Stanford.

Xander Schauffele, coming off his second straight win last week, was in the group a 69.

Scheffler tried to explain just how fast the links were playing by suggesting the ball was rolling faster on the fairways than on the greens. Than he realized that actually was the case. It gets that way at St. Andrews when the ground is crispy and the Open comes to the gray, old town.

“They are? I'm glad I'm not losing my mind,” Scheffler said.

McIlroy looked free as ever at St. Andrews, his first time back for the Open since 2010. His game is in good shape and he piled up five birdies through 12 holes, with only one careless play that led to his lone bogey on the 13th.

“Fantastic start. Just what you hope will happen when you’re starting off your week,” McIlroy said. “I did everything that you’re supposed to do around St Andrews.”

Then again, good starts are nothing new this year. He led the PGA Championship after 18 holes and was one shot behind after the first round of the U.S. Open. Both times, he couldn't hold it together until he had fallen too far behind to catch up.

“I need to go out tomorrow and back up what I just did today,” he said.

Defending champion Collin Morikawa struggled with his putting and had a 72. Morikawa knew how long of a day he was in for when there was a group on the fifth tee, and the group ahead was just starting to walk toward the fairway.

“Xander and I talked about it. We're watching more golf than we ever have,” said Morikawa, referring to how both rarely watch on TV. “You stay in the fairway and you're watching two other groups play golf.”

It was hard to watch Woods at times. He was was 6 over through seven holes, missing more putts than usual and missing left off the tee. His tee shot on No. 7 was so far left that it wound up in a bunker in the 12th fairway, leading to another double bogey.

There were consecutive birdies around the turn, but little else to celebrate.

Woods had pointed to this week even as his shattered right leg from a February 2021 car crash kept him from playing. The Open probably won't return to St. Andrews for another five years, and the 46-year-old Woods can't help but wonder if he'll be playing at a high level by then.

“This was always on the calendar to hopefully be well enough to play it. And I am,” he said. “And just didn’t do a very good job of it.”

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson responds to Tiger Woods’ rant against LIV Golf at Open Championship

Tiger Woods, golf’s most recognizable star, made his opinion of the rival league, LIV Golf, well known ahead of the Open Championship on Tuesday. Woods said that the PGA players who left for LIV “turned their backs on what has allowed them to get to this position.” With the Open Championship teeing off on Thursday, LIV Golf’s biggest star, Phil Mickelson, responded to Woods’ criticisms of the PGA defectors, per ESPN.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Patrick Reed tries to put Tiger Woods’ Rory McIlroy’s patience to the test with LIV Golf gesture at The Open Championship

With Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy voicing out their true feelings about players who defected from PGA TOUR to  LIV Golf ahead of 2022 The Open Championship, the drama at St. Andrews this week has only gotten more intense. Patrick Reed tried to add even more fuel to the fire by competing on the first […] The post Patrick Reed tries to put Tiger Woods’ Rory McIlroy’s patience to the test with LIV Golf gesture at The Open Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
The Independent

Emotional Tiger Woods admits he has probably played final Open at St Andrews

An emotional Tiger Woods fought back tears as he made an early exit from what is almost certain to be his last Open Championship at St Andrews.A winner on the Old Course in both 2000 and 2005, Woods could only add a second round of 75 to his opening 78 to finish nine over par and miss the cut in the Open for just the fourth time in his career.As promised, Woods did not pause for commemorative photographs as he crossed the Swilcan Bridge as the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tom Watson had done when making their...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
Outsider.com

Phil Mickelson Responds to Tiger Woods’ Negative Comments About LIV Golf: ‘I Certainly Respect His Opinion’

The golfing world was aflame earlier this week when Tiger Woods shared his thoughts on LIV Golf prior to one of his practice rounds at The Open Championship. “What these players are doing for guaranteed money, what’s the incentive to practice?” Woods said on Tuesday. “What’s the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt? You’re just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events and playing 54 holes. They’re playing blaring music and have all these atmospheres that are different.”
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Rory McIlroy has 1 word to describe Open Championship

Rory McIlroy had one word to describe this year’s Open Championship at St. Andrews. The four-time major champion shot a 6-under 66 to finish second after the first round of this year’s event. After his round, he described this year’s major as “fiddly.”. What’s interesting is...
GOLF
NBC Sports

Tiger Woods misses Open Championship cut

Tiger Woods’ time at St Andrews ended early on Friday. The 15-time major champion missed the cut at the 2022 Open Championship on the historic course in Scotland. He finished 9-over, nine strokes behind the cut at even par. As Woods entered the clubhouse, the leaders were Dustin Johnson, Cameron Young, and Cameron Smith, tied at 9-under. At the end of play for the day, Smith (-13) held a two-stroke lead over Young.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#Golf Course#Golf Ball#Carnoustie
The Independent

Lee Westwood hits back at Tiger Woods as LIV Golf furore casts shadow over Open

Lee Westwood hit back at Tiger Woods on Thursday as the ongoing LIV Golf furore cast a shadow over the start of the Open at St Andrews.The European Ryder Cup veteran, who became one of the most high-profile defectors to the controversial Saudi-backed circuit last month, also criticised the media for “stoking up” arguments between people on both sides of an increasingly bitter row.That came after Phil Mickelson, another star LIV signing, showed his frustration with reporters after being asked about his own situation.Woods said earlier this week that players had “turned their back on what allowed them to...
GOLF
The Independent

The Open 2022 live scoring and first round leaderboard as Rory McIlroy shines

American Cameron Young made his first round at the British Open a memorable one, carding an eight-under 64 on Thursday to hold the clubhouse lead two clear of Claret Jug favourite Rory McIlroy as the ‘Home of Golf’ rolled out the welcome mat.There had been worries in the run up to the season’s final major that calm winds and firm, fast conditions would leave the venerable Old Course vulnerable to low scoring and that’s exactly what happened as the world’s best golfers attacked the defenceless layout.But as the last groupings were finishing their rounds on a grinding first day...
GOLF
The Spun

No. 2 Recruit GG Jackson Reportedly Flipping His Commitment

One of the best basketball recruits in the 2023 class is reportedly flipping his commitment. Per Travis Branham of 247Sports, GG Jackson is going to be flipping his commitment from North Carolina to South Carolina. "According to multiple sources, Jackson is expected to de-commit from North Carolina and enroll early...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Sports
Stanford University
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Matt Fitzpatrick rues the lumps and bumps of St Andrews after a frustrating day of bad bounces as the Englishmen looks to overhaul a seven-shot deficit to frontrunners Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland on Sunday

For a man whose words speak of no great love of St Andrews, Matt Fitzpatrick is in danger of being contradicted by his actions around the lumps and bumps of this revered strip of land. He certainly is not playing like a golfer trapped in a difficult relationship with his...
GOLF
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

After eye and back surgeries, Diamond DeShields up for comeback player of the year ESPY

Through multiple eye and back surgeries in her career, Mercury guard Diamond DeShields always returned to the game of basketball.  “I’m rising to the challenge of it all,” DeShields said. “I think there were plenty of opportunities for me to quit, but kind of looking at it like if this is happening to me, there has to be some sort of triumph, some sort of opportunity to overcome.” ...
NBA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
108K+
Followers
116K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy