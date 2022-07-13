Evansville Central Dispatch Currently Hiring 911 Operators

If you need a little assistance this year with getting school supplies for your kids, and you live in Warrick County, one Boonville organization wants to help. Summer break is nearing its end. It feels like just yesterday, the kiddos were getting out of school and eager to take advantage of summer. In about a month's time, kids will be returning to school. That means now is the time when parents are planning out their back-to-school shopping lists. Clothes, shoes, and school supplies don't come cheap, especially for those who have multiple children. Some families cannot afford all of the required school supplies, and that puts them in a bit of a bind. However, you could have some assistance from a Boonville organization that wants to give you school supplies.

WARRICK COUNTY, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO