Evansville, IN

Evansville Central Dispatch Currently Hiring 911 Operators

By Ryan O'Bryan
 4 days ago
It seems that everyone is hiring these days from restaurants and retail outlets to everything in between, there are plenty of jobs out there to be had. That includes a few where your ability to stay calm and think quickly could save someone's life. Evansville Central Dispatch in Need...

Related
City’s West Side Is Now Home to the Evansville Estate Emporium

There is something new on the city's west side. Evansville Estate Emporium has just opened its doors. There is something really exciting about finding a well-loved antique to welcome into your home. It is almost magical when something old becomes something new (to you!) Finding Treasures. Honestly, shopping for vintage...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Boonville Organization Giving Away School Supplies to Warrick County Students

If you need a little assistance this year with getting school supplies for your kids, and you live in Warrick County, one Boonville organization wants to help. Summer break is nearing its end. It feels like just yesterday, the kiddos were getting out of school and eager to take advantage of summer. In about a month's time, kids will be returning to school. That means now is the time when parents are planning out their back-to-school shopping lists. Clothes, shoes, and school supplies don't come cheap, especially for those who have multiple children. Some families cannot afford all of the required school supplies, and that puts them in a bit of a bind. However, you could have some assistance from a Boonville organization that wants to give you school supplies.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
New BBQ Restaurant Opening on Evansville’s Franklin Street

A new restaurant has big plans to serve up delicious BBQ to the Evansville area. On Franklin Street sits a building that used to be a Dairy Queen, that building will soon have new life brought to it when Kenny's Smoke Shack BBQ opens its doors. Kenny's Smoke Shack BBQ just recently announced their new sign is up, so if you're driving down Franklin Street be sure to keep an eye peeled for the new Kenny's Smoke Shack BBQ sign!
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville, IN Mayor Lloyd Winnecke Will Not Seek Re-Election For 4th Term

A decision that will no doubt leave our city divided, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced that he will not be running for a fourth term in office. Evansville is a tremendous place to live, work, and raise a family. That was the case when my parents started their family here. It was the case as I grew up here, and then built my life and career here. It was the case when I decided to run for mayor 11 years ago. And it certainly remains the case as I finish my third term leading OUR city.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Stranger’s Generous Gift Gives Hope To The Posey County Community After Family’s Tragedy

Mr. Rogers had a specific gift for giving us iconic quotes that remind us to be kind and share what we have with others. "All of us, at some time or other, need help. Whether we're giving or receiving help, each one of us has something valuable to bring to this world. That's one of the things that connects us as neighbors—in our own way, each one of us is a giver and a receiver."
POSEY COUNTY, IN
Evansville Shelter is Bursting at the Seams And Shows Up to Almost 2 Dozen Cats Dumped Overnight

The Vanderburgh Humane Society works hard to help the homeless pet population in the Evansville area. Not only are they a shelter, but they work to help local pet owners with low-cost spay and neuter clinics, and vaccine clinics. Unfortunately, they are bursting at the seams right now, and this morning showed up to 23 cats that were dumped on their property overnight.
EVANSVILLE, IN
