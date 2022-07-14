School mourns teen girl killed after motorcycle hits minivan in New Castle
The William Penn High School community in Delaware is mourning the loss of a student. The school announced Thursday that 16-year-old Caitlyn Wilson was one of three people killed in a crash on Route 273 in New Castle on Monday night.
Caitlyn WilsonWilson was a member of the William Penn girl's soccer and field hockey teams. She had dreams of becoming a doctor. "She was a great student. She was very bright and outgoing," said Lars Jensen, a teacher at William Penn High School. "I can't imagine what the family is going through." A vigil for Wilson is planned for Sunday.
Delaware State Police are investigating a collision between a motorcycle and a minivan that left three people dead in New Castle.Her 69-year-old grandmother from Florida, Beverly Weaver, also died in the crash. Wilson's mother remains hospitalized. Thirty-six-year-old Dennis Smith, who was operating the motorcycle, also died as a result of his injuries. Police say Smith was operating his motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he slammed into the passenger side of the minivan at the intersection with Prangs Lane.
Comments / 1