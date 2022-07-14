ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, DE

School mourns teen girl killed after motorcycle hits minivan in New Castle

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PZ1D1_0gg1SiQt00

The William Penn High School community in Delaware is mourning the loss of a student.

The school announced Thursday that 16-year-old Caitlyn Wilson was one of three people killed in a crash on Route 273 in New Castle on Monday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZSo7z_0gg1SiQt00

Caitlyn Wilson

Wilson was a member of the William Penn girl's soccer and field hockey teams. She had dreams of becoming a doctor.

"She was a great student. She was very bright and outgoing," said Lars Jensen, a teacher at William Penn High School. "I can't imagine what the family is going through."

A vigil for Wilson is planned for Sunday.

Delaware State Police are investigating a collision between a motorcycle and a minivan that left three people dead in New Castle.

Her 69-year-old grandmother from Florida, Beverly Weaver, also died in the crash. Wilson's mother remains hospitalized.

Thirty-six-year-old Dennis Smith, who was operating the motorcycle, also died as a result of his injuries.

Police say Smith was operating his motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he slammed into the passenger side of the minivan at the intersection with Prangs Lane.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Castle, DE
Crime & Safety
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Delaware Accidents
City
New Castle, DE
New Castle, DE
Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Penn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mourning#Motorcycle Crash#Minivan#Traffic Accident#Delaware State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
103K+
Followers
14K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy