Greene County, NY

Greene County seniors prove love is ageless in viral TikTok video

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 4 days ago

A senior Greene County couple is proving that true love is ageless with their TikTok that went viral.

Helen and Ronald say they met nearly a year ago at their assisted living home, The Eliot at Catskill.

A few weeks ago, the staff there worked with Ronald to surprise Helen with a ring.

Helen says she wasn't looking for love - her late husband died a couple years ago.

"I thought life ended for me at that moment. I cried a lot. I stayed alone a lot until I met Ronald," says Helen.

She says Ronald made her laugh.

They don't have a wedding date yet, but people around the world are sending well wishes and volunteering to help with the wedding.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seniors#Wedding#Assisted Living#Ageless
