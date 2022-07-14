ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Private settlement reached with school, city in suit claiming girl was raped at New Rochelle HS

An out-of-court settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed by a New Rochelle family against the school district and city.

The family filed the lawsuit over claims their 14-year-old daughter was raped and choked by a male classmate at New Rochelle High School in 2020.

The incident was the focus of protests.

The family said their daughter had been bullied for years and that the district failed to take action.

They also claimed the school did not adequately maintain safe and secure common areas, directly contributing to her rape.

Court papers show a settlement was reached, but no details were released.

The city had no comment, and News 12 has not heard back from the district.

