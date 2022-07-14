Police: Driver killed when Jeep mounts sidewalk, strikes various signs and posts

A 72-year-old man died after the 2015 Jeep he was driving mounted a sidewalk and struck various signs, posts and fixtures.

Union Township police say the crash happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday on Morris Avenue.

The driver, identified as Theodore Hagg, of Elizabeth, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Traffic on Morris Avenue was detoured for several hours while the crash scene was cleared.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Officer Michael Salerno of the Union Police Department Traffic Bureau at 908-851-5076 or MSalerno@uniontownship.com .