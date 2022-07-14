ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Of Union, NY

Police: Driver killed when Jeep mounts sidewalk, strikes various signs and posts

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TrmFR_0gg1IVh400

A 72-year-old man died after the 2015 Jeep he was driving mounted a sidewalk and struck various signs, posts and fixtures.

Union Township police say the crash happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday on Morris Avenue.

The driver, identified as Theodore Hagg, of Elizabeth, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Traffic on Morris Avenue was detoured for several hours while the crash scene was cleared.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Officer Michael Salerno of the Union Police Department Traffic Bureau at 908-851-5076 or MSalerno@uniontownship.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

‘Next thing I know, I see a car sliding right in front of me’: Witness recounts aftermath of scary early morning crash in Meiers Corners

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Jason Valentin left work around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, as he normally does, and headed toward home. “I was driving up Bradley Avenue, and the light [at the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Gannon Avenue North] was about to turn red,” recounted Valentin, a Concord resident. “I was gonna go [through the yellow], but I said, let me stop. And as soon as I hit the brakes to stop at the red light I hear, boom! Boom!”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Town Of Union, NY
Town Of Union, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck In Hit-Run Jersey Shore Crash (DEVELOPING)

A pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run crash on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about noon on Friday, July 15 on Route 36 near Airport Plaza in Hazlet, initial reports said. A white Hyundai Sonata purportedly fled the crash scene, an unconfirmed...
HAZLET, NJ
Shore News Network

Car Burglary Suspect Sought by Newark Police

NEWARK, NJ – Newark police are investigating a car burglary that occurred in June. Today, the Newark Department of Public Safety released images of the suspect caught on local surveillance video. Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave requests the public’s help in identifying the unknown male in connection...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
CBS New York

Tractor trailer crash, fire shuts down part of I-78 in N.J.

NEWARK, N.J. -- Fire and smoke poured out of a tractor trailer after a crash in Newark on Saturday morning.It happened on I-78 around 9:45 a.m.Police shut down all express lanes to investigate, backing up traffic for miles.The interstate has since been cleared and reopened.It's unknown if there were any injuries.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Fiery Tractor Trailer Crash Closes Route 78 In Newark

A fiery tractor trailer crash with one fatality closed Route 78 in Newark early Saturday, July 16, developing reports say. The truck apparently jumped the median on the westbound highway near Exit 56 around 6:15 a.m., trapping the driver, who was killed, RLS Media reports. Smoke billowed above the scene...
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jeep
Daily Voice

Paterson Passenger, 15, Caught With Stolen, Loaded High-Powered Handgun: Police

Paterson police found a 15-year-old city boy carrying a loaded gun during a traffic stop, authorities said. It had been reported stolen out of Morris County, they said. Detectives Suquan Gary, Mustafa Dombayci, John Traynor and Kenneth Kerwin found the weapon after stopping a late-model Kia whose driver blew a stop sign in the area of Rosa Parks Boulevard and Keen Street, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Bergen County Driver Charged In Hit-Run Crash That Killed NY Nail Tech

A New Jersey driver has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 48-year-old nail technician from Vietnam on the New York State Thruway in May, authorities said. Ardit Lleshi, age 25, of Garfield, was taken arrested on June 30 in connection to the death of Michael Tran, according to New York State Police. Lleshi was extradited to New York on Wednesday, July 13.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
1010WINS

Investigation underway after death of NJ Longshoreman

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A 59-year-old New Jersey Longshoreman died Wednesday after the carrier he was operating toppled over, the Port Authority announced. The Elizabeth man, Uriel Matamoros, worked at the Port Newark Container Terminal where the accident occurred. While Matamoros was operating a Noell Straddle Carrier,...
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily Voice

TRADING UP? Brazen Thief Tries To Steal Luxury Mercedes While Owner Fuels Up On Route 4

A driver who ducked into a Route 4 Dunkin Donuts while gassing up nearly lost his luxury SUV to a brazen thief who took his wallet and $500 in cash, authorities said. The victim was fueling up his Mercedes G-Class wagon at the BP station on the westbound highway when the thief arrived in a Mercedes sedan reported stolen out of Toms River around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Englewood Police Lt. Fred Pulice said.
News 12

News 12

91K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy