Erie County gets two new resource officers

SANDUSKY — Norwalk's loss is Erie County's gain.

Norwalk Police Department Sgt. Hayden Service and Patrolman Justin Majoy are heading to the Erie County Sheriff's Department, Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said.

Service will be the new resource officer at EHOVE Career Center, joining Kyle Winebrenner.

Majoy will be the new resource officer at BGSU Firelands, joining Paul Defazio.

"The SROs are there to establish relationships with the students," Sigsworth said. "The majority of issues at the schools are taken care of without any arrests being made or anybody going to court ... We have had outstanding relationships with both EHOVE and BGSU Firelands.

"They make a difference in so many different ways. We look forward to many good years of service with these gentlemen."

Service will supplement the road patrol during the summer months, filling in at peak times and covering for vacations. Majoy will cover Huron Township (funded by the Huron Township trustees) during the summer months.

"He (Majoy) is working under a joint agreement between BGSU Firelands and the Huron Township trustees," Sigsworth said.

"We've got two very good men who are very well trained. Excellent track records and they also came with excellent references."

A second SRO is new at EHOVE, requested by the school, Sigsworth said. BGSU Firelands has had two SROs and Majoy is a replacement for an officer who resigned.

"This is for additional protection and to develop positive relationships with the students," Sigsworth said about the EHOVE position. "That that can lead to a lot of preventative work."

The Erie County Sheriff's Department has had a long relationship with the two schools, Sigsworth said.

"EHOVE is the first school we have had an SRO relationship with and that is about 20 years," he said. "BGSU Firelands was right behind them.

"We are looking forward to working with these two gentlemen."