Add one more significant achievement, and likely the best of all, in a season full of big accomplishments and recognitions for Nick Morabito. The McLean resident and 2022 graduate of Gonzaga College High School recently was chosen in the second round (75th pick overall) of the Major League Baseball draft by the New York Mets. The former McLean Little Leaguer says he plans to sign with the Mets to begin his professional baseball career, then probably spending a lot of time at New York’s rookie camp for a number of months in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

MCLEAN, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO