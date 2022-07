Historic Alexandria commemorates Bastille Day by remembering its connection to Gilbert du Mortier, more commonly known as the Marquis de Lafayette. In 1824, James Monroe invited Lafayette, then the last surviving major general of the American Revolutionary War, to visit the country whose independence he fought for almost 50 years earlier. The trip was scheduled to last four months, but Lafayette’s time was so in demand that he stayed in the United States from July 1824 to September 1825. For a substantial part of that time, he resided in Alexandria, then part of the District of Columbia.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO