Beavercreek man drowns in Lake Michigan after trying to rescue boy struggling in water, police say

SOUTH HAVEN, Michigan — A Beavercreek man was identified as one of the two people dead after a drowning in Lake Michigan near South Haven, Michigan.

Anthony Diehl, 33, was identified as the man who drowned after he tried to reach a boy struggling in the water Wednesday evening, according to a report from CBS affiliate WWMT-TV in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Diehl’s body was recovered after search efforts resumed Thursday involving dive teams and the U.S. Coast Guard. The searches started Wednesday night after reports of several drownings in the lake, the station reports.

Diehl was among a group of swimmers who were reported to be struggling in the waters around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Diehl, along with an unidentified 7-year-old boy both died. Police told the station Diehl went into the water to rescue to boy after seeing him struggle.

A child and two other adults were able to make it out safely with the help of family and other bystanders, South Haven police told the station.

South Haven is located on Michigan’s west coast of Lake Michigan, located about an hour north of South Bend, Indiana or about an hour south and west of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Additional details were not available. We’ll continue to update this page as we learn more.

