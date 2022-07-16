ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ivana Trump Dead at 73: Donald Trump and More Celebrities Pay Tribute

By Michelle McGahan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Celebrities all over the world are mourning the death of Ivana Trump , who has died at age 73.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump ,” the Trump family said in a statement on Thursday, July 14. “Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and 10 grandchildren.”

The late socialite was found “unconscious and unresponsive” at her New York City apartment just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, the NYPD said in a statement.

“EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. There does not appear to be any criminality,” the statement continued. “The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.”

Per ABC News , the NYPD responded to a call of cardiac arrest when they arrived at Ivana’s home.

Soon after Ivana’s family released their statement, former President Donald Trump paid tribute to his first wife , to whom he was married from 1977 to 1992. Together, they shared his three oldest children: Donald Trump Jr. , Ivanka and Eric .

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” the politician wrote via Truth Social. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

After divorcing Ivana, the former president went on to marry Marla Maples , with whom he shares daughter Tiffany . After their 1999 divorce, he later tied the knot with Melania Trump in 2005. He and the former first lady are parents of son Barron.

In addition to her prior relationship with the former president and her role as a mother of three, Ivana had a successful and highly-publicized career in her own right. She made multiple onscreen appearances as herself, including a memorable cameo in The First Wives' Club and on TV shows including Celebrity Big Brother and Gossip Girl .

Keep scrolling to see stars' reactions to Ivana's death:

Comments / 20

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Health Digest

Ivana Trump's Cause Of Death Explained

Shock-filled tributes pour in from around the world after the sudden demise of Ivana Trump — the first wife of ex-President of the U.S. Donald Trump – at the age of 73 (via Hello). According to the magazine, Ivana Trump was an exemplary and typical 80s-era wife who endured a lot during her lifetime.
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

'Heartbroken' Ivanka Trump Mourns Mother Ivana as Details Emerge on Death

Ivanka Trump mourned her mother Ivana Trump on social media Thursday as new details about circumstances of the 73-year-old's death emerged. Ivana Trump, the Czech-born ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, was found dead at her New York City home on Thursday afternoon. Ivana's body was discovered following a report of cardiac arrest at her address, with law enforcement officials saying later in the day that there did "not appear to be any criminality" involved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Elections
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
Newsweek

Ivana Trump's Cause of Death Revealed as Friend Confirms Declining Health

Ivana Trump's cause of death has been confirmed as her close friend revealed details about her declining health on Friday. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner found that Trump, the 73-year-old ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of three of his children, died due to "blunt impact injuries of torso" sustained during an accidental fall at her Manhattan home on Thursday, according to a statement obtained by Newsweek. Emergency workers found Ivana Trump dead at her home at around 12:40 p.m. Thursday following a report of cardiac arrest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Michelle Obama, Barack Obama Eager To Prove They're The Queen And King Of Hollywood? Sussex Pair Reportedly Outshined By Ex-FLOTUS And Ex-POTUS

The cutbacks at Netflix amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have touched Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s animated series titled Pearl was scrapped, making it the third animated children’s project to be axed before its debut at the American streaming giant. Previous reports...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Tiffany Trump
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Ivana Trump
Person
Marla Maples
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Donald Trump
HollywoodLife

Robert De Niro, 78, Bonds With Youngest Daughter Helen, 10, On Rare Outing In NYC

Robert De Niro, 78, was spotted on a rare outing with his youngest daughter, Helen De Niro, 10, on July 5. The two were photographed getting out of a car on the Upper East Side in New York City. Helen looked adorable in a pair of white shorts, paired with a short covered in cartoon dogs. Robert kept a low-profile by wearing a hat and khaki pants. He stayed close to his daughter as paparazzi snapped photos.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GMA

Michelle and Barack Obama celebrate Malia Obama's 24th birthday

Former first lady Michelle Obama took to Instagram Monday to not only say "Happy Fourth of July" to her followers but to also celebrate her daughter, who turned 24 years old. Her Instagram post features an adorable throwback photo of her and Malia when she was a baby. "Happy birthday,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Ems#Abc News
SheKnows

21 Gorgeous Grown-Up Photos of Malia Obama Living Her Best Life

Former president Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama welcomed their eldest daughter Malia Obama on July 4, 1998, a fittingly patriotic date for the First Daughter-to-be. She entered the White House at age 11 with her younger sister Sasha and left the White House with her family at the age of 19, growing from a girl to a young woman not just in front of her family’s eyes but in front of America’s eyes and impressing us all the while.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Ivana Trump’s family, friends react to her death

Ivana Trump, former President Donald Trump’s ex-wife, died Thursday at the age of 73. Friends and acquaintances of the Trump family took to social media to pay their condolences. Former President Trump, who married Ivana in 1977, said his ex-wife was a "wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led...
POTUS
TheWrap

Chelsea Handler on the Worst Thing Melania Trump Ever Did: Say ‘Yes to a Proposal to Donald Trump’ (Video)

The ”Jimmy Kimmel Live!“ guest host relished the ”glimpse at Melania’s awfulness“ that the Jan. 6 Committee hearings have allowed. Chelsea Handler knows that it’s been a busy week of revelations about the Jan. 6 insurrection. And while much of it has surrounded “Donald Trump’s totally psychotic behavior,” as she put it, that day, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” guest host turned her attention Wednesday to his wife, Melania Trump.
ELECTIONS
SheKnows

Donald & Ivana Trump’s Life in Photos: A Timeline of Their Marriage & Divorce

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Donald Trump’s first wife Ivana Trump passed away at the age of 73 on July 14, 2022. Paramedics responded to a medical emergency at her apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, and Trump shared the news of her death on his social media platform Truth Social later that day, writing: “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MarketRealist

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos Have a Combined Net Worth in the Millions

Ali Wentworth, an actress, producer, author, and comedian, has been married to former Clinton administration press director and journalist George Stephanopoulos since 2001. Both very successful in their respective fields, Wentworth and Stephanopoulos have a combined net worth in the millions. Article continues below advertisement. Ali Wentworth. Actress, comedian, author,...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

171K+
Followers
19K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy