ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Soccer-France reach quarter-finals as crowds hit Euro record high

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26o2t2_0gg0eXtJ00

ROTHERHAM, England, July 14 (Reuters) - France secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Women's Euros with a 2-1 win over Belgium in Group D on Friday in a game that helped break the record for the highest attended edition of the tournament in history.

The 8,173 crowd at the New York Stadium lifted the aggregate attendance so far at this year's finals to 248,075, beating the previous best from 2017 (240,055) at just the halfway point.

Corinne Diacre's France side, one of the tournament favourites, took the lead in the sixth minute when Kadidiatou Diani arrived at the far post to head in Sakina Karchaoui's deep cross.

Les Bleus dominated but were wasteful in front of goal. They were punished in the 36th minute when Belgium captain Tessa Wullaert put through forward Janice Cayman who slid to get a toe on the ball and sent it past goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, the team's first touch in the opposition box.

That shock equaliser did not deter France, however, as just minutes later another header, this time from defender Griedge Mbock Bathy, restored their lead before halftime on Bastille Day.

The French had more chances in the second half but lacked the clinical edge to increase the advantage over their opponents, who were watched by Belgium men's team manager Roberto Martinez in the crowd.

They were given a soft penalty late on for handball by Belgium substitute Amber Tysiak when Grace Geyoro's shot hit her arm, even though it was low and close to her side.

Tysiak was sent off for a second booking but France captain Wendie Renard had her spot-kick saved by Nicky Evrard and then missed the rebound.

It mattered little as France claimed their place in the last eight where they will face either the Netherlands or Sweden.

"We need to make the most of these joyful moments when they arise. It’s rare to get through a group with a game to spare," Diacre said.

Belgium can still reach the knockout phase as they are third in the group, one point behind Iceland who earlier drew 1-1 with Italy to earn their second point.

"We did everything we could today to achieve a result," Belgium coach Ives Serneels said. "Everyone was at their top level. So it is a pity that we do not get a point out of it – we deserved it today."

France, who have six points, will finish top but may have concerns over key forward Marie-Antoinette Katoto who went off injured early in the first half with what Diacre later said was a sprained knee.

Italy are bottom of the group with one point.

Reporting by Christian Radnedge; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendie Renard
Person
Corinne Diacre
Person
Tessa Wullaert
Person
Sakina Karchaoui
Person
Kadidiatou Diani
Reuters

Athletics-Kerley on fire but Jacobs struggles in 100m heats

EUGENE, Oregon, July 15 (Reuters) - American Fred Kerley blasted out a warning that he, and the springy Hayward Field track, are in hot form as he blasted to a 9.79 seconds victory in the World Championships 100m heats on Friday, but Olympic champion Lamont Jacobs looked rusty.
SPORTS
Reuters

Airbus loses bid to use French blocking law in Qatar row

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - (Amends paragraph 6 of July 15 story to show that Airbus' comment on French legal risks is paraphrased testimony, not a direct quote) A UK judge on Friday rejected an attempt by Airbus (AIR.PA) to invoke a De Gaulle-era law restricting the way it responds to foreign courts, as a high-profile dispute with Qatar Airways became mired in a growing debate over cross-border legal powers.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Denmark and Spain to battle it out for right to face England hosts

Denmark and Spain will battle it out for the right to face hosts England in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals on Saturday. The Group B rivals meet at the Brentford Community Stadium with the Spaniards needing to draw to clinch runners-up spot behind Germany, who already know they will meet Austria in the last eight, while the Danes have to win to progress.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iceland#Bastille Day#The Women S Euros#The New York Stadium#French
90min

Finland 0-3 Germany: Player ratings as routine win sets Die Nationalelf up for knockout stages

Germany ended their Group B journey with a 100% record as they comfortably sent Finland packing with a 3-0 victory. Both sides' fates had already been sealed prior to kick-off - Germany had already secured top spot while Finland were guaranteed to end up bottom - but goals from Sophia Kleinherne, Alexandra Popp and Nicole Anyomi ensured that Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side maintained their momentum heading into the knockout stages.
SOCCER
The Independent

Netherlands and Sweden out to seal Euro 2022 quarter-final spots

The Netherlands and Sweden will be out to book their places in the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 when Group C concludes on Sunday.Switzerland and Portugal, though, still harbour dreams of upsetting the odds and making it out of what has proved a tight qualification battle.Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to Sunday’s action after Spain booked a quarter-final showdown with England and Germany finished off their group campaign with another impressive win.Slim hopes for SwissSwitzerland face a tall order as they aim to get the better of the Netherlands at Bramall Lane and reach the quarter-finals.Nils Nielsen’s side sit...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Country
Netherlands
BBC

Transfer rumours: Bellingham, Ronaldo, Gabriel, Spence, Chukwuemeka, Zinchenko

Real Madrid have set their sights on signing 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has also been linked with Liverpool. (Marca) Frenkie de Jong's agent has told Manchester United the Netherlands midfielder, 25, is open to leaving Barcelona but does not want to move to Old Trafford. (Sport - in Spanish)
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Watch: Chelsea star’s unstoppable finish against Northern Ireland at EURO 2022

England have already qualified for the next round of Women’s EURO 2022 but that won’t stop them from putting Northern Ireland to the sword in their Group A clash. The Lionesses were all over the Irish in the first half but couldn’t break them down thanks to a mix of impressive defending and a little luck. That eventually ran out thanks to an incredible finish from Chelsea’s Fran Kirby which gave England a deserved lead.
SOCCER
The Independent

England vs Northern Ireland live stream: How to watch Euro 2022 fixture online and on TV tonight

England will look to build on their growing momentum at Euro 2022 as they face Northern Ireland in their final fixture of the group stage.The Lionesses are already through to the quarter-finals as group winners following their stunning 8-0 victory over Norway on Monday.England vs Northern Ireland LIVE: Latest Euro 2022 updates and build-upThe result sent shockwaves through the tournament and Northern Ireland, who are unable to qualify for the knockouts after two defeats, face a daunting task.England manager Sarina Wiegman is out after testing positive for Covid-19, but she has said that the Lionesses are unlikely to make...
SPORTS
BBC

Euro 2022: NI defender Ashley Hutton retires from international football

Ashley Hutton has retired from international football following the end of Northern Ireland's Euro 2022 campaign. The defender made her 115th and final appearance as an 87th-minute substitute in England's 5-0 win in Southampton. On the night of her 100th cap, Hutton's last-minute equaliser against Wales ultimately secured a play-off...
SOCCER
Reuters

Golf-McIlroy, Hovland surge clear at British Open

ST ANDREWS, Scotland, July 16 (Reuters) - Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland were locked together four shots clear at the top of the British Open leaderboard after taming St Andrews with matching third rounds of 66 on Saturday.
GOLF
Reuters

Reuters

495K+
Followers
343K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy