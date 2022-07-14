ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Official Admits Beloved Black Principal Was Fired for Being Against Racism

By Brooke Leigh Howard
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A member of a school board in Texas has said the quiet part out loud, admitting that a beloved Black high school principal who shared his stance on racism in the wake of George Floyd’s death was pushed out of the job for being a “total activist.”....

Mocha Princess
2d ago

This school district needs to be sued like nobody's business. They caved to the pressures of rascist parents and some rascist administrators. There is no room for hate and rascism. Wanting to stop rascism is in now way shape or form wanting to teach CRT. I hope he wins his case and never has to step foot in another school again to work. America is regressing so bad. You know we are in a sad state of affairs when the parents and administrators have a problem with every student being treated equally and fair and not being judged because of their race, gender, religion or anything else.

Stanley Paige
2d ago

education IS the key to stamping out racism! just check the states where racism is most prevalent, and cross reference that to the educational standards as compared to other states in America, the data speaks for itself!

Mike TA
1d ago

People who threw rocks at kids of color who integrated white schools in the 50’s and 60’s don’t want their kids and grandchildren to know that they threw rocks at kids of color who integrated white schools in the 50’s and 60’s.

The Independent

Voices: Don’t be surprised by Derek Chauvin’s insulting message to George Floyd’s children

George Floyd changed America. The very fabric of American society was altered in nine minutes and 29 seconds, by the protests that followed, and by the division it caused between those who believe that Black lives matter and those who believe “blue” lives do instead. Floyd never meant to be a martyr, but unfortunately, he became one.Some feel as if Floyd and his family received justice when Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years for the murder of Floyd — after all, when cops commit acts of violence against people of color, they’re hardly ever held accountable. Take a look...
SOCIETY
The Independent

White parents chase Black teacher out of town over CRT fears before following her to next town

A distinguished Black educational leader was hounded out of two different Georgia school districts within months of her hiring, as conservative groups and angry white parents protested what they falsely believed was the introduction of critical race theory (CRT) into their schools.According to a new ProPublica report, educator Cecelia Lewis was by all accounts a beloved leader throughout her educational career.When she left a position as a principal at a school in Maryland in 2021, they created a wall to honour her, featuring her signature signoff in messages to students, “If no one’s told you they care about you...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Salon

Trump-backed Texas GOP candidate arrested for impersonating public official — then blames opponent

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Texas House candidate and police officer backed by former President Donald Trump and top Texas Republicans has been indicted on a charge of impersonating a public servant, according to authorities.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Black Enterprise

Federal Judge Considers Lowering Black Family’s $67M Settlement in Wrongful Death Suit

A federal judge is reviewing the $67 million payout the family of a Black man shot and killed by Austin Police Department officers was set to receive. Landon Nobles, 24 was fatally shot in the back by APD’s Richard Egal and Maxwell Johnson in 2017. In December, a jury found Egal and Johnson guilty of using excessive force against Nobles and awarded his mother and the mothers of his two children $67 in damages, KXAN reported.
AUSTIN, TX
Black Enterprise

White Teacher Accused of Making Black Students Pick Cotton Sues Parents

A white teacher in Rochester, New York, is clapping back in the form of a lawsuit after being accused of making Black students pick cotton as part of a history lesson. Patrick Rausch says his lesson was misconstrued and he’s the victim of a social media campaign of “inflammatory and untrue statements,” Democrat & Chronicle reports. In his lawsuit, Rausch admits to bringing cotton into his class as part of a history lesson about Eli Whitney and the cotton gin but says the allegations that made national headlines are false.
ROCHESTER, NY
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX
People

24 Years After White Supremacists Lynched Her Dad, Daughter Speaks Out About Trauma and Journey to Peace

There was no such thing as a stranger in Jasper, Texas (pop. 8,000), until the early morning of June 7, 1998. James Byrd Jr., a Black man, was walking home from a friend's party when he was approached by three white men — Shawn Berry, Lawrence Brewer and John King. They abducted the 49-year-old father of three and took him to a remote area where they spray-painted his face, brutally beat him and chained him to the back of a pickup truck.
JASPER, TX
Daily Mail

Uvalde teacher says gunman Salvador Ramos 'was student who scared her most' and he 'started dressing like a school shooter' in the months before massacre - as mayor announces site will be demolished

A Uvalde school teacher has said gunman Salvador Ramos 'scared her' and began 'dressing like a school shooter' in the months leading up to the massacre. During a Texas State Senate hearing investigating the response to the shooting, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steve McCraw, said that after the shooting at least six individuals told him Ramos had worried them.
UVALDE, TX
Newsweek

'This Is Not Your Place': Neighbor's Wildly Racist Letter Sparks Outrage

A neighbor's letter to a Native American family went viral this week, setting off a wave of fury online. A photo of the note was shared anonymously by a 19-year-old woman under the Reddit username Iniminki on Monday. Her post in the forum "F**k You Karen" has racked up over 37,000 votes and reappeared in the forum "Mildly Infuriating," where it amassed a further 50,000 votes.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Police transport boys to school prom wearing ‘terrorist’ hoods

Police officers led a group of teenage boys wearing terrorist-style hoods into their school prom as a joke.Footage shared by West Midlands Police captures four boys from Lode Heath School in Solihull being frog-marched out of a riot van in front of parents and pupils.All four lads are seen with hoods placed over their heads and their hands on the shoulders of the person in front while three officers guide them out of the police vehicle.The boys were then paraded in front of parents and pupils before having their hoods removed.When the boys’ hire car failed to arrive, off-duty police officers stepped in to help. A parent said the boys wanted to wear pillowcases on their heads to add a surprise element when they arrived.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Covid-19: Infections surge across UK as cases jump by more than half a millionVigil held for former Japanese prime minister Shinzo AbeDozens of migrants attempt to climb the fence on border between Morocco and Spain
PUBLIC SAFETY
