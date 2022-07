BAY CITY, MI — The owner of several Mexican and Brazilian restaurants in Saginaw and Bay counties is facing a federal tax evasion charge. As of July 7, Jose M. Costilla, 45, is charged with one count of filing false tax return in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. The felony is punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of $100,000, or $500,000 if the charged entity is a corporation.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO