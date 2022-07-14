ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashanti Dazzles In A Dolce And Gabbana Ensemble In New York City

By Marsha Badger
 2 days ago

Source: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


Ashanti was a sight for sore eyes when she was spotted in the streets of New York City yesterday. The singer, songwriter, and actress was seen leaving Good Morning America in a floral Dolce and Gabbana shorts ensemble.

The 41-year-old beauty had her thick thighs on display in a pair of black, red, green and white printed shorts, with a matching blouse, a black D&G belt, and black strappy sandals. The singer’s face was beat to perfection, and her long tresses fell to her thighs.

Source: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


The Long Island native has been killing it lately. This year she celebrated 20 years since the release of her debut album. She also earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The singer recently added author to her growing resume with the release of her children’s book,
My Name is a Story . Our June/July cover girl has been on fire, and the love and accolades are well-deserved. View this post on Instagram

Ashanti will celebrate her rich music career this Sunday on HelloBeautiful’s Interludes Live. The Grammy-Award singer hits the stage, belting out her chart-topping hits along with a special guest. This is something you don’t want to miss! Tune in Sunday, July 17 at 9PM on TVOne.

Black Don’t Crack: Ashanti’s Beaming Smile And Glowing Skin Confuses Comedians Courtney Bee, Kim Hylton, And Gray Rizzy

The Fashion Credits: Ashanti Serves Curves In Michael Costello On Our InterludesLIVE Cover

Ashanti Celebrates 20 Years Of Music At HelloBeautiful Interludes Live

15 Fab Style Moments From Ashanti That Live Rent Free In Our Head

Comments / 0

 

