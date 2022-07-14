Outdoor Life – Dodge City Days

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Summer Road Trip aims for Dodge City on Monday. The KSN News team should arrive around 11 a.m. Our first stop will be by the El Capitan Statue at 510 N. Second Avenue. Please, stop by so we can say hello. We’ll...
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Summer Road Trip is getting to Garden City at the perfect time — during the Finney County Fair. Join us at the fairgrounds, 209 Lake Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday. We would love to meet you. You can also watch as we go live during KSN News at Noon.
LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) — The first stop on the first full day of the KSN Summer Road Trip is Larned. The KSN News team should arrive at the Pawnee County Courthouse, 715 Broadway Street, around 9 a.m. We would love to meet as many viewers as possible during our 45-minute stay, so stop by and say hi.
ASHLAND, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN News team heads to Ashland on Monday afternoon. The KSN Summer Road Trip should arrive around 2 p.m. We would love to meet as many of our Clark County viewers as possible. So, please, join us from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at the Ashland City Library, 604 Main Street.
Pratt Community College offers one of the most comprehensive Electrical Power Lineman Programs in the nation. One of only three in the state of Kansas, it offers students a variety of convenient ways to attend classes through on-campus courses, distance education, and on-the-job training. The program is offered at four locations: Pratt, Coffeyville, Wichita, Dodge City, and Online.
We are in celebration mode with our friends at the Western State Bank Expo in Dodge City because they are reflecting on 10 years and can’t wait to be the host of so many more events in the future. They are celebrating how many different people from all across...
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dodge City Police Department and Garden City Police Department are warning residents about a fake Facebook post circulating in social media groups. The post claims that a woman, impersonating a nurse, stole a baby from the Dodge City hospital and that a 27-year-old mother...
STANTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Pierceville man was killed Monday morning after he was trapped inside of his burning truck following a crash in western Kansas. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Dennis Davis, 57, was driving westbound on U.S. 160 in a Chevrolet pickup truck at around 9:45 a.m. when he struck the back of a semi-truck that was slowing down to turn onto a service road. Davis was not wearing a seatbelt.
Three people, including a Satanta man, suffered suspected minor injuries after two pickups struck each other Saturday morning in Haskell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the accident took place shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Haskell County Road DD and U.S. Highway 56 southwest of Satanta.
