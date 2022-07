Each summer the national blood supply reaches critical levels that limit the number of life saving units of blood that are on hand in our local hospitals. We’re teaming up again with the American Red Cross for the Harrisonburg “Broadcasters for Blood” Blood Drive. Join us on Tuesday August 2nd at the Valley Mall from 12pm to 6 pm to donate blood and help save lives! Our goal is to see 100 blood donors and we know that our loyal listeners can make this happen.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO