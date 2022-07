NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Botanical Garden and the Butterfly Society of Virginia are hosting their annual Butterfly Festival this weekend. According to a press release, the festival will take place on July 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Garden’s Bristow Butterfly Garden. This is the first time in two years that NBG has hosted this event.

