Donald Ray "Donnie" Winkle, 59

Brenda Sue Faulkner, 76, of Cynthiana, passed away on Tuesday July 5, 2022. Surviving are children Dwayne (Melissa McCarty) Yarnell, Angela (Kevin) Kearns, and Annette (George) Harney,. Services were held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Woodhead Funeral Home in Berry. Interment took place at the Raven Creek Cemetery. Memorial...
Granville Carter Couch, 57, of Falmouth, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022.a. Survivors include his brothers Henry Dewayne (Lois) Couch and Anthony Couch, and his sister Vivian (Glenn) Steimetz. A Celebration of Life will be held at Kincaid Lake State Park on a later date. Online condolences can be...
Tammy Sue Clayton, 55, of Falmouth, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at University Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. Surviving are her motherr Jeannie Minnie Hart, daughters April Clayton (Kristin) of Indianapolis, IN and Chy Ann Clayton (Scott Adams) of Berry, KY, and her fiancé, Jimmy Shelton of Falmouth.
While Jon Wirth is not exactly a new face to Pendleton County Athletics his role will be new. Wirth will take over the direction of all Pendleton County sports programs as the new Athletic Director. Wirth was a long time fixture on the Wildcat Basketball coaching staff where he helped...
