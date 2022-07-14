ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cynthiana, KY

Brenda Sue Faulkner, 76

falmouthoutlook.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrenda Sue Faulkner, 76, of Cynthiana, passed away on Tuesday July 5, 2022. Surviving are children...

www.falmouthoutlook.com

falmouthoutlook.com

Linda Carole Chipley Whitaker, 70

Linda Carole Chipley Whitaker, 70, of Berry, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at her home. She is survived by her husband Kenneth Whitaker, and two children: Shelby Dawn Whitaker and William “Rusty” (Stacey) Whitaker. No public services are being planned. Woodhead Funeral Home in Berry is...
BERRY, KY
falmouthoutlook.com

Gene W. Mullins, Jr., 67

Gene W. Mullins, Jr., 67, of Memphis, Tennessee, formerly of Falmouth, Kentucky, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at his home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Masonic Rites at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening at Peoples Funeral Home, 8340 US 27, Butler, KY 41006. Funeral services to be held at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Peoples Funeral Home. Interment will be in Gardnersville Cemetery, Demossville, KY. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER, KY is serving the family. For Complete Obituary, Online guestbook or to order flowers go to: www.middendorfbullock.com.
FALMOUTH, KY
falmouthoutlook.com

Tammy Sue Clayton, 55

Tammy Sue Clayton, 55, of Falmouth, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at University Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. Surviving are her motherr Jeannie Minnie Hart, daughters April Clayton (Kristin) of Indianapolis, IN and Chy Ann Clayton (Scott Adams) of Berry, KY, and her fiancé, Jimmy Shelton of Falmouth.
FALMOUTH, KY
falmouthoutlook.com

Donald Ray "Donnie" Winkle, 59

Donald Ray “Donnie” Winkle, 59, of Butler, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at the St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Ft. Thomas. Surviving are his wife Phyllis Winkle, sons Brandon Ray Winkle, Jake Ranshaw, and daughters Brandie Lee Herrell and Jessi (J.r.) McMullin. Arrangements will be held privately...
BUTLER, KY
Berry, KY
Cynthiana, KY
Kentucky Obituaries
falmouthoutlook.com

Granville Carter Couch, 57

Granville Carter Couch, 57, of Falmouth, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022.a. Survivors include his brothers Henry Dewayne (Lois) Couch and Anthony Couch, and his sister Vivian (Glenn) Steimetz. A Celebration of Life will be held at Kincaid Lake State Park on a later date. Online condolences can be...
FALMOUTH, KY
salyersvilleindependent.com

Hillbilly Christmas in July ride this Saturday

MAGOFFIN COUNTY – The annual Hillbilly Christmas in July bike ride will come through town this Saturday, with a Harley Davidson giveaway, cash prizes and many silent auction items available, all to raise money for the Shriners Hospital for Children in Lexington, KY. This year the non-profit group is...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Recovering Floyd County deputy gets surprise visitor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One of the Floyd County deputies recovering from the deadly ambush had a special visitor. Coach John Calipari stopped to see Dep. Darrin Lawson and his fiance Madasyn while Lawson recovers at UK Hospital. Coach Cal shared the update in a tweet. Story continues below. Calipari...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Ultimate Unexplained

This is the Grave of the Dancing Ghost South of Lexington, Kentucky

In Kentucky sits the unknown grave of a woman who has been called the "dancing ghost." We all know the Disney version of Cinderella, a beautiful woman shows up at the ball and no one knows her real identity, she dances with the prince only to run off at midnight before her carriage turns back into a pumpkin. She leaves a shoe behind, and that's the prince's only clue as to her true identity. This story is kind of like that, just without the royalty and instead of leaving a shoe behind, the beautiful unknown woman just, well, died.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

35-year-old man killed in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Accord Drive. At 11:20 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Accord Drive. Upon arrival, 35-year-old Steven Dwayne Mayes was found with a gunshot wound. Mayes was pronounced...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Madison County teen gives back to local animal shelter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – For the past 15 months, Madison County’s Titus Gustafson has been working on what can be considered his capstone project, the last step, to officially earn the title of Eagle Scout. Gustafson spearheaded the project for a new fenced-in area and showcase pas...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Breyerfest 2022 begins at the Kentucky Horse Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Breyerfest is underway at the Kentucky Horse Park and this year, the theme is “Prost,” celebrating German food, art, literature, and culture. Lauren Chumley is owner to Nikolas, one of about a dozen live horses at Breyerfest that the company has made a model replica of.
KENTUCKY STATE
dayton.com

WORTH THE DRIVE: 5 festivals at Newport on the Levee in Kentucky

NEWPORT, Ky. — Just across the Ohio River from Cincinnati is the 21-year-old Newport on the Levee, which has hosted many festivals through the years. This summer is no exception. The Levee has five upcoming festivals open to the public. Up first is Bacon, Bourbon and Brew, happening today...
NEWPORT, KY
103GBF

The Story of the Unknown Grave of Kentucky’s Dancing Ghost

In Kentucky sits the unknown grave of a woman who has been called the "dancing ghost." We all know the Disney version of Cinderella, a beautiful woman shows up at the ball and no one knows her real identity, she dances with the prince only to run off at midnight before her carriage turns back into a pumpkin. She leaves a shoe behind, and that's the prince's only clue as to her true identity. This story is kind of like that, just without the royalty and instead of leaving a shoe behind, the beautiful unknown woman just, well, died.
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

Kentucky man riding tractor leads police on chase through golf course

A Kentucky man is behind bars after leading police on a chase through a golf course while driving a tractor. According to WYMT, law enforcement pulled over 34-year-old Jarod Wehrle, on Wednesday afternoon in Berea. As they attempted to make contact with him, he accelerated and almost ran over the officer.
BEREA, KY
falmouthoutlook.com

New faces in Pendleton County Athletics

While Jon Wirth is not exactly a new face to Pendleton County Athletics his role will be new. Wirth will take over the direction of all Pendleton County sports programs as the new Athletic Director. Wirth was a long time fixture on the Wildcat Basketball coaching staff where he helped...
PENDLETON COUNTY, KY

