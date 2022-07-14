Granville Carter Couch, 57

FLORENCE, Ky. — Florence is in the process of securing a site for a new fire station on the east side of the city. A municipal order to purchase 8049 Dream St., the former site of the Knights Inn in Florence, was approved by the Florence City Council on Tuesday night. Mayor Diane Whalen told the council that negotiations for the property have been going on for months and that this fire station is needed to address the volume of calls “on the expressway.”

FLORENCE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO