ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falmouth, KY

Granville Carter Couch, 57

falmouthoutlook.com
 2 days ago

Granville Carter Couch, 57, of Falmouth, passed away on Monday, July...

www.falmouthoutlook.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
falmouthoutlook.com

Tammy Sue Clayton, 55

Tammy Sue Clayton, 55, of Falmouth, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at University Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. Surviving are her motherr Jeannie Minnie Hart, daughters April Clayton (Kristin) of Indianapolis, IN and Chy Ann Clayton (Scott Adams) of Berry, KY, and her fiancé, Jimmy Shelton of Falmouth.
FALMOUTH, KY
falmouthoutlook.com

Linda Carole Chipley Whitaker, 70

Linda Carole Chipley Whitaker, 70, of Berry, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at her home. She is survived by her husband Kenneth Whitaker, and two children: Shelby Dawn Whitaker and William “Rusty” (Stacey) Whitaker. No public services are being planned. Woodhead Funeral Home in Berry is...
BERRY, KY
falmouthoutlook.com

Gene W. Mullins, Jr., 67

Gene W. Mullins, Jr., 67, of Memphis, Tennessee, formerly of Falmouth, Kentucky, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at his home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Masonic Rites at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening at Peoples Funeral Home, 8340 US 27, Butler, KY 41006. Funeral services to be held at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Peoples Funeral Home. Interment will be in Gardnersville Cemetery, Demossville, KY. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER, KY is serving the family. For Complete Obituary, Online guestbook or to order flowers go to: www.middendorfbullock.com.
FALMOUTH, KY
falmouthoutlook.com

Brenda Sue Faulkner, 76

Brenda Sue Faulkner, 76, of Cynthiana, passed away on Tuesday July 5, 2022. Surviving are children Dwayne (Melissa McCarty) Yarnell, Angela (Kevin) Kearns, and Annette (George) Harney,. Services were held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Woodhead Funeral Home in Berry. Interment took place at the Raven Creek Cemetery. Memorial...
CYNTHIANA, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Falmouth, KY
Falmouth, KY
Obituaries
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
falmouthoutlook.com

Donald Ray "Donnie" Winkle, 59

Donald Ray “Donnie” Winkle, 59, of Butler, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at the St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Ft. Thomas. Surviving are his wife Phyllis Winkle, sons Brandon Ray Winkle, Jake Ranshaw, and daughters Brandie Lee Herrell and Jessi (J.r.) McMullin. Arrangements will be held privately...
BUTLER, KY
Times Gazette

Born on the roadside

A baby being born on the side of the road might seem like something people have nightmares about, but it was completely real when it happened last week to Hillsboro mother Sabrina Magee. Lisa Hart, Magee’s mother, also of Hillsboro, said the incident happened on their drive back to Hillsboro...
HILLSBORO, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Florence purchases old Knights Inn site for new fire station

FLORENCE, Ky. — Florence is in the process of securing a site for a new fire station on the east side of the city. A municipal order to purchase 8049 Dream St., the former site of the Knights Inn in Florence, was approved by the Florence City Council on Tuesday night. Mayor Diane Whalen told the council that negotiations for the property have been going on for months and that this fire station is needed to address the volume of calls “on the expressway.”
FLORENCE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
dayton.com

WORTH THE DRIVE: 5 festivals at Newport on the Levee in Kentucky

NEWPORT, Ky. — Just across the Ohio River from Cincinnati is the 21-year-old Newport on the Levee, which has hosted many festivals through the years. This summer is no exception. The Levee has five upcoming festivals open to the public. Up first is Bacon, Bourbon and Brew, happening today...
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

Father, son found dead in Clermont County trailer park identified

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified two men that were found dead at a Clermont County trailer park early Thursday morning. Deputies responded to Richmond Estates Mobile Home Park in the 2700 block of State Route 132 in Ohio Township just before 2 a.m. Thursday, Chief Deputy Chris Stratton says.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Water rescue on Ohio River sends man to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire crews rescued a man from the Ohio River early Thursday, fire officials say. The man was injured but was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in good condition, according to District Fire Chief Curtis Goodman. First responders were called to the river off...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Grateful Dead-themed flower truck pops up around northern Kentucky

COVINGTON, Ky. — Kara Acri’s new full-time job is making flower deliveries across the northern Kentucky area or popping up in front of businesses in her 1959 Chevy Apache to sell flowers off the truck. She said a physical building location was the original goal, but she couldn’t get a location set up and that’s where the truck idea came from.
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Three roads approved for slope repairs in Boone County

Three Boone County roads are on the list for repairs using soil nailing, which reinforces the slope of roads on steep terrain. A bid for $872,200 was awarded to GeoStabilization International (GSI), a road construction company based in Williamstown, Ky. GSI will focus on repairs for Easton Lane, Dale Williamson Road and Woolper Road. The project was approved by the Boone County Fiscal Court in a recent meeting.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend

CINCINNATI — Another weekend is here which means its time to start planning what to do with your family and friends. This weekend — like practically every other weekend in summer — is filled with lots to do and choose from. Here are the top nine things to do around the Tri-State this weekend:
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Family shocked after boyfriend arrested for murder of young mother

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man is accused of beating a woman with whom he shared two children so severely that he “internally decapitated” her, court records show. Deandrea Funchess lived with her boyfriend and their two children in Hartwell until police found her dead in early February. For months, her mother was told she died of a drug overdose. It wasn’t until Funchess’ boyfriend was arrested she learned the grisly details of what allegedly happened.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy