Berry, KY

Linda Carole Chipley Whitaker, 70

 2 days ago

Linda Carole Chipley Whitaker, 70, of Berry, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022...

Gene W. Mullins, Jr., 67

Gene W. Mullins, Jr., 67, of Memphis, Tennessee, formerly of Falmouth, Kentucky, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at his home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Masonic Rites at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening at Peoples Funeral Home, 8340 US 27, Butler, KY 41006. Funeral services to be held at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Peoples Funeral Home. Interment will be in Gardnersville Cemetery, Demossville, KY. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER, KY is serving the family. For Complete Obituary, Online guestbook or to order flowers go to: www.middendorfbullock.com.
FALMOUTH, KY
Brenda Sue Faulkner, 76

Brenda Sue Faulkner, 76, of Cynthiana, passed away on Tuesday July 5, 2022. Surviving are children Dwayne (Melissa McCarty) Yarnell, Angela (Kevin) Kearns, and Annette (George) Harney,. Services were held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Woodhead Funeral Home in Berry. Interment took place at the Raven Creek Cemetery. Memorial...
CYNTHIANA, KY
Granville Carter Couch, 57

Granville Carter Couch, 57, of Falmouth, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022.a. Survivors include his brothers Henry Dewayne (Lois) Couch and Anthony Couch, and his sister Vivian (Glenn) Steimetz. A Celebration of Life will be held at Kincaid Lake State Park on a later date. Online condolences can be...
FALMOUTH, KY
Donald Ray "Donnie" Winkle, 59

Donald Ray “Donnie” Winkle, 59, of Butler, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at the St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Ft. Thomas. Surviving are his wife Phyllis Winkle, sons Brandon Ray Winkle, Jake Ranshaw, and daughters Brandie Lee Herrell and Jessi (J.r.) McMullin. Arrangements will be held privately...
BUTLER, KY
Berry, KY
Cynthiana, KY
Kentucky Obituaries
