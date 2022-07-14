Linda Carole Chipley Whitaker, 70

Gene W. Mullins, Jr., 67, of Memphis, Tennessee, formerly of Falmouth, Kentucky, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at his home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Masonic Rites at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening at Peoples Funeral Home, 8340 US 27, Butler, KY 41006. Funeral services to be held at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Peoples Funeral Home. Interment will be in Gardnersville Cemetery, Demossville, KY. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER, KY is serving the family. For Complete Obituary, Online guestbook or to order flowers go to: www.middendorfbullock.com.

