Boston, MA

Man Assaulted on MBTA Bus by Pack of Teens

By Shannon Garrido
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday, July 12th, a man was allegedly stabbed by a group of juveniles on a MBTA bus in Mattapan. At around 22:55 hours a...

Kacou Philippe son
3d ago

These teens must respect grown up folks. Now they walking around with curse without knowing it. You don't put your hands on elders. Respect your elders and honor them if you want to live longer under the sun. Your mamas didn't tell y'all that?

2
 

