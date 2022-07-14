ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Square, NY

King Kullen closes store in Franklin Square as NY's 1st Amazon Fresh store opens in Oceanside

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

It was out with the old and in with the new for grocery stores on Long Island Thursday.

Amazon Fresh opened its first grocery store in New York in Oceanside as the King Kullen in Franklin Square marked its last day of operation.

The new Oceanside store features "walkout technology" allowing customers to use the Amazon app to pay digitally without going through checkout lanes.

"I love the way you buy things," says John Axisa, of Oceanside. " I have a Prime account - I just scan my Prime account. I walk out."

Other first-time customers say it's not the same as traditional family-owned supermarkets.

King Kullen stores are closing all over Long Island. A half-dozen have closed since 2014, including today's in Franklin Square.

"That upset me since I've been shopping here since it's been open about 48 years ago," says Michael Iglio, of Franklin Square.

Other residents say they are worried about losing an affordable and convenient place to buy their food.

"A lot of people come here with carts to do their shopping, you know, local people, older people - I don't know what they're going to do," says Priscilla Bellucci, of Franklin Square. "It's kind of sad."

A Holiday Farms will be moving into the space next month.

Assembly Member Edward Ra says the new store's manager tell him the needs of the community will be met in terms of affordability and selection.

