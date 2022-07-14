Police confirm shark sighting at Tobay Beach, swimming to remain suspended for day

Two swimmers say they spotted a shark at Tobay Beach Thursday afternoon, Oyster Bay officials say.

They say the shark was seen within 20 yards of the shore.

Lifeguards pulled everyone out of the water and closed swimming.

The Nassau County Police Department Aviation Unit spotted a shark in the same area as the sighting. Swimming was suspended for the rest of the day.

Earlier in the day, there was another reported shark sighting at Robert Moses Field 3.

Swimming was restricted for about a half-hour before resuming.

Officials sent up a drone and did not see a shark but saw about nine stingrays.

The two sightings follow two shark bites that happened Wednesday at Smith Point Beach and Seaview Beach on Fire Island.

Two lifeguards were also recently attacked by sharks during training exercises, which is what's most concerning to some beachgoers.

"It's scary that they're actually biting people this year," says Karen Acquilino, of Plainedge. "There's always shark sightings in the summer, but never anything like this summer I don't think."