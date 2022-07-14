ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oyster Bay, NY

Police confirm shark sighting at Tobay Beach, swimming to remain suspended for day

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Two swimmers say they spotted a shark at Tobay Beach Thursday afternoon, Oyster Bay officials say.

They say the shark was seen within 20 yards of the shore.

Lifeguards pulled everyone out of the water and closed swimming.

The Nassau County Police Department Aviation Unit spotted a shark in the same area as the sighting. Swimming was suspended for the rest of the day.

Earlier in the day, there was another reported shark sighting at Robert Moses Field 3.

Swimming was restricted for about a half-hour before resuming.

Officials sent up a drone and did not see a shark but saw about nine stingrays.

The two sightings follow two shark bites that happened Wednesday at Smith Point Beach and Seaview Beach on Fire Island.

Two lifeguards were also recently attacked by sharks during training exercises, which is what's most concerning to some beachgoers.

"It's scary that they're actually biting people this year," says Karen Acquilino, of Plainedge. "There's always shark sightings in the summer, but never anything like this summer I don't think."

NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hot 99.1

Shark Sightings Continue To Close Multiple New York Beaches

In an unprecedented time of shark attacks along the south shore beaches of Long Island, the New York State Parks Department, along with other town parks and municipalities, are being forced to close their beaches during their prime season. Tens of thousands of New Yorkers head to Jones Beach and the surrounding areas to soak in the summer sun on a daily basis. However, with a real-life "Jaws" situation going on, Thursday more beaches were closed due to multiple shark sightings.
LIFESTYLE
longisland.com

Five Preserves to Enjoy Nature on Long Island in Suffolk County

Looking for a beautiful spot to commune with nature or just get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy some time alone? These Nature preserves offer quick getaways where you can leave your troubles behind for an hour or two and just walk among the wildlife, taking in the natural beauty of Long Island in Suffolk County.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

ID Released For Woman Found Dead At Parking Lot In Westport

Police have released the identity of a woman found dead in the backseat of a car in a Fairfield County parking lot. The woman, identified as Joanna Smith, age 34, of Stratford, was found lying in the backseat of a running car in Westport in the parking lot of 40 Jesup Road at about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, according to Lt. Dave Wolf, of Westport Police Department.
WESTPORT, CT
News 12

News 12

