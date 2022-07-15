ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween in July: Salt River Tubing hosts event Saturday in Mesa

Apache Junction Independent
Apache Junction Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N0WU9_0gfyyFER00

Looking for a spooktacular escapade in the great outdoors on the Salt River?

Come to Salt River Tubing’s 24th Annual Spooktacular Howling Halloween 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. July 16 for a floating beach blast adventure. Free Halloween leis will be given to tricksters while supplies last, according to a release.

The cost for the all-day adventure is $21 plus tax per person or tube, which includes tube rental, shuttle bus service and free parking at Salt River Tubing in northeast Mesa, just seven minutes from Loop 202 East Exit 23A on North Power Road in Tonto National Forest. Salt River Tubing operates under permit of the USDA Forest Service.

“Halloween in July. Experience a bewitching and spine-tingling escapade at our Spooktacular Howling Halloween event,” Henri Breault, president/CEO of Salt River Tubing, said in the release. “Our ghostly shuttle buses provide ‘a howling great time’ and Salt River will be rocking with tubers in witch's hats and Halloween leis. Tubers can join Salt River Tubing’s Tricksters romping to the Monster Mash line dance and grab photo ops with the Spooktacular-fun crew.”

Costumes are optional for floaters; however, Salt River Tubing will be awarding free tubing passes for the best Tuber Spooktacular Howling costumes. Passes are valid on return visit. Go to vimeo.com/727202802

Salt River Tubing is open daily 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and accepts Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover credit cards and cash. Credit card and cash transactions require a valid driver’s license for tube rental deposit and credit card identification. Go to saltrivertubing.com for more details on its special events.

Children must be at least 8 years or older and 4 feet tall for tubing and shuttle bus service. Life vests should be worn by children, non-swimmers and inexperienced swimmers. Glass containers are not allowed in the Lower Salt River Recreational Area. Ice chests/coolers will be checked for glass containers.

