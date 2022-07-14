ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews County, TX

Dad, not boy, was driver in tragic crash

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aPa0V_0gfyy2qF00
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers respond to the scene of a fatal car wreck involving the University of the Southwest’s golf teams and a pickup early Wednesday morning, March 16, 2022, half of a mile north of State Highway 115 on Farm-to-Market Road 1788 in Andrews County. According to a press release issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, six students and one coach in the van carrying the University of the Southwest’s golf teams and both people in the pickup were killed in the crash. Two students were airlifted to Lubbock’s University Medical Center in critical condition. (Odessa American/Eli Hartman)

A report made public Thursday details that it was a Seminole man, not his 13-year-old son, at the wheel when their truck crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a van carrying New Mexico college golfers, killing nine people, and that the driver had methamphetamines in his system.

The March 15 crash devastated the University of the Southwest golf team killing six students and their coach at State Highway 115 and FM 1788 in Andrews County following a Midland golf event.

The group was on the way back to Hobbs, N.M., where the university is located.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board detailed DNA testing results provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety determined the driver of the pickup truck involved in the head-on crash was not the 13‑year-old boy but his 38-year-old father, according to the preliminary report issued Thursday.

During an on-scene media briefing on March 17, the NTSB stated that the driver of the pickup truck was the 13-year-old. In addition to the DNA test results identifying the father as the pickup truck driver, NTSB post-crash toxicological testing revealed methamphetamine in the pickup truck driver’s blood, a news release stated.

During a virtual briefing Thursday, Robert Molloy, director of the board’s Office of Highway Safety, said on behalf of everyone at NTSB, he would like to offer his deepest sympathies to those who were affected by the tragedy.

Molloy said, toxicological testing of the 38-year-old driver of the pick up truck, Henrich Siemens of Seminole, indicated the presence of methamphetamine in his blood.

“Finally, although preliminary evidence gathered at the scene indicated that a catastrophic tire failure may have occurred, subsequent tear down and detailed examination of the wheel and hub assembly, as well as review of the available roadway evidence provided no evidence of such a failure,” Molloy said.

On how fast the vehicles were going, Molloy said a technical re-constructionist is working on a report “that will help us determine the speed.

“… That’s something we do like to report when we can in preliminary reports, however, at this time we haven’t determined that yet,” Molloy said.

He said tire failure is something that can happen in these types of crashes.

“… It is something we look at. Again, the catastrophic nature of the crash and … the direction where the two vehicles came together that left front tire that we’re talking about was the one that took the most damage and so we then had the wheel sent to our NTSB research and engineering lab and our materials lab within that office did a comprehensive evaluation of that wheel. Based on their evaluation of the wheel, they found no evidence of a catastrophic failure,” Molloy said.

Asked if any apology was issued to the family saying that the 13 year old was the driver, Molloy said, “… They were made aware of this report going out this morning and they can reach out to our family assistance team member with any questions they have.”

On whether anyone was thrown from the truck, Molloy said that is part of the survival factors report that they are documenting and is still to be determined.

Whether the occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash Molloy said has also not been determined.

“I think something like that crosses over from the factual into analysis and that is something certainly my survival factors specialist is looking at, but at this time we’re not going to report on that yet. I don’t even know if we’ve completely determined that for everyone yet,” Molloy said.

Molloy was asked if there were rumble strips to alert the driver that he was crossing lanes.

“My understanding is there was something in the middle of the roadway. The exact type they used warning drivers about crossovers, I can’t say at this time,” he said.

Molloy said team members are still working on the crash dynamics.

He said a final report is likely in mid-2023.

Asked if there were any 911 calls prior to the crash, Molloy said they are still collecting all the information.

“… And as I said, that information about the methamphetamines being in the driver’s blood just came to us. But right now, I’m not in a position to talk about that as the analysis is still going,” Molloy said.

The fatal crash included the truck and the university van, which was towing an eight-foot cargo trailer, was driven by the coach, Tyler James, 26, who was in his first year coaching at the school.

Both Siemens and his son, the unnamed 13-year-old, died.

In March, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the identities of all nine people. The six students from University of the Southwest included 19-year-old Mauricio Sanchez of Mexico, 19-year-old Travis Garcia of Pleasanton, 22-year-old Jackson Zinn of Westminster, Colo., 21-year-old Karissa Raines of Fort Stockton, 18-year-old Laci Stone of Nocona and 18-year-old Tiago Sousa of Portugal.

Two other students who were in the van were seriously injured.

Most of the students were freshman who were getting their first taste of life away from home at the private Christian university with enrollment numbering in the hundreds. Those who knew James, the coach, said it had been his goal to be a head coach, and he was excited to be there.

The crash was the latest tragedy for the Siemens family, who lived in Seminole, Texas, a rural community of around 7,500 people, some of whom first relocated to the area in the 1970s with other Mennonite families who started farming and ranching operations. Community members had rallied around Siemens and his wife months earlier when a fire that started in the kitchen destroyed the home where they had lived for a decade.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

MCSO investigate hit and run accident

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland County Sheriff’s and Midland Crime Stoppers need your help in finding the suspect who fled from an accident. MCSO says the crime took place on July 4th, at the 2400 block of West County Rd.114. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered that the driver had left the scene after the accident.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Motorcyclist remembered by close friends after crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Midland man is being remembered tonight, after a motorcycle crash Wednesday night. The Midland Police Department said officers were called to the intersection of fm 1788 and younger road around 8 o’clock in the morning wednesday for a motorcycle crash. Officers said 32-year-old Travis Collins, was riding his bike in […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

One dead in Midland crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead after a 2 vehicle crash that took place around 10:40 pm, July 13th near the intersection of S. Big Spring St. and W. New Jersey Ave. Midland Police Department says that a white 2020 Chevrolet Spark was headed west on W....
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Andrews County, TX
City
Pleasanton, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Nocona, TX
City
Seminole, TX
City
Fort Stockton, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Seminole, TX
Crime & Safety
Seminole, TX
Accidents
ABC Big 2 News

Barricaded person standoff in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A person, wanted by police, was barricaded inside of a Midland home on Friday night. The standoff prompted a heavy police presence on the 3800 block of St. Andrew’s Court around 6 p.m. The city of Midland confirmed that neighboring homes were evacuated for safety reasons as the standoff continued into […]
MIDLAND, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

18 arrested in Jaguars sting

Odessa, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department arrested 18 people at Jaguars night club on July 10th during a permit inspection.  Officers said the business was actively involved in sexually oriented activity and that management there had been notified multiple times in writing of the requirements to obtain and maintain a business license over the […]
cbs7.com

Midland woman killed in overnight crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a crash late Wednesday night in Midland. Midland Police say that on Wednesday at about 10:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of S. Big Spring St. and W. New Jersey Ave. in reference to a two-vehicle crash. Crash investigators...
MIDLAND, TX
dallasexpress.com

8-Month-Old Baby Found Dead in Apartment

A Texas couple is in custody after authorities discovered a dead 8-month-old baby inside their apartment, according to the Odessa Police Department. Officers from the Odessa Police Department were sent to the Brady Station Apartments located at 4221 E 52nd Street on July 12 around 12:52 p.m. in response to a medical call. An infant inside an apartment was reportedly unresponsive and not breathing, according to dispatch.
ODESSA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiago Sousa
KOCO

Woman from Oklahoma accused of killing her 11-year-old son in New Mexico

HOBBS, N.M. — A mother from southern Oklahoma is accused of stabbing her 11-year-old son to death in New Mexico. The medical examiner said the woman from Kingston stabbed the boy multiple times and then stabbed herself. The boy survived long enough to tell investigators what happened but died at a hospital, authorities said.
HOBBS, NM
ABC Big 2 News

Motorcyclist killed in FM 1788 crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department says that one person is dead after a car crashed into a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, 32-year-old Travis Collins was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say that the crash took place around 7:47 am this morning, on FM 1788...
MIDLAND, TX
everythinglubbock.com

TxDOT: Lane closures planned for US 62/385 just north of Seminole

SEMINOLE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — US 62/385 drivers in Seminole can expect lane closures [this] week as the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) continues work on an $18.8 million road improvements project . Starting Tuesday, July 19, the inside lane of both north- and southbound US 623/385, from County Road (CR) 200 E to 0.5 miles north of CR 104, will be closed to traffic.
SEMINOLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Board#Office Of Highway Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Motorcyclist dies in weekend crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man killed in a weekend crash has been identified by Texas Department of Public Safety. 41-year-old Travis John Griffin died at the scene. According to a crash report, around 11:30 p.m. on July 9, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Victim in deadly auto pedestrian crash identified

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The victim killed in an auto versus pedestrian crash late Sunday night has been identified by Odessa Police. 58-year-old Shannon Miles, of Odessa, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to OPD, around 11:28 p.m. on July 10, officers responded to the crash near 42nd Street and Golder. Investigators said several people were […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
ABC Big 2 News

Parents arrested following death of infant

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two parents are behind bars after police say they caused the death of their seven-month-old baby. Around 12:52 p.m. on July 12, officers with the Odessa Police Department as well as Odessa Fire Rescue responded to Brady Station Apartments at 4421 E 52nd Street after the baby was found dead. Investigators said the infant […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa HHS closing leaves residents frustrated, uncertain

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Department of Health and Human Services plays an important role in the lives of millions of Americans, including in West Texas; however, Odessans might have recently noticed that when you show up at the Odessa HHS location, there’s no one there to help you.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander charged with assaulting, kidnapping girlfriend

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his girlfriend and then held her hostage to keep her from calling for help. Deandre Jefferson, 25, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation, Endangering a Child, Interfering with a 911 Call, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Continuous Violence Against the Family. According […]
MIDLAND, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
3K+
Followers
325
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy