Dad, not boy, was driver in tragic crash

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers respond to the scene of a fatal car wreck involving the University of the Southwest’s golf teams and a pickup early Wednesday morning, March 16, 2022, half of a mile north of State Highway 115 on Farm-to-Market Road 1788 in Andrews County. According to a press release issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, six students and one coach in the van carrying the University of the Southwest’s golf teams and both people in the pickup were killed in the crash. Two students were airlifted to Lubbock’s University Medical Center in critical condition. (Odessa American/Eli Hartman)

A report made public Thursday details that it was a Seminole man, not his 13-year-old son, at the wheel when their truck crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a van carrying New Mexico college golfers, killing nine people, and that the driver had methamphetamines in his system.

The March 15 crash devastated the University of the Southwest golf team killing six students and their coach at State Highway 115 and FM 1788 in Andrews County following a Midland golf event.

The group was on the way back to Hobbs, N.M., where the university is located.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board detailed DNA testing results provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety determined the driver of the pickup truck involved in the head-on crash was not the 13‑year-old boy but his 38-year-old father, according to the preliminary report issued Thursday.

During an on-scene media briefing on March 17, the NTSB stated that the driver of the pickup truck was the 13-year-old. In addition to the DNA test results identifying the father as the pickup truck driver, NTSB post-crash toxicological testing revealed methamphetamine in the pickup truck driver’s blood, a news release stated.

During a virtual briefing Thursday, Robert Molloy, director of the board’s Office of Highway Safety, said on behalf of everyone at NTSB, he would like to offer his deepest sympathies to those who were affected by the tragedy.

Molloy said, toxicological testing of the 38-year-old driver of the pick up truck, Henrich Siemens of Seminole, indicated the presence of methamphetamine in his blood.

“Finally, although preliminary evidence gathered at the scene indicated that a catastrophic tire failure may have occurred, subsequent tear down and detailed examination of the wheel and hub assembly, as well as review of the available roadway evidence provided no evidence of such a failure,” Molloy said.

On how fast the vehicles were going, Molloy said a technical re-constructionist is working on a report “that will help us determine the speed.

“… That’s something we do like to report when we can in preliminary reports, however, at this time we haven’t determined that yet,” Molloy said.

He said tire failure is something that can happen in these types of crashes.

“… It is something we look at. Again, the catastrophic nature of the crash and … the direction where the two vehicles came together that left front tire that we’re talking about was the one that took the most damage and so we then had the wheel sent to our NTSB research and engineering lab and our materials lab within that office did a comprehensive evaluation of that wheel. Based on their evaluation of the wheel, they found no evidence of a catastrophic failure,” Molloy said.

Asked if any apology was issued to the family saying that the 13 year old was the driver, Molloy said, “… They were made aware of this report going out this morning and they can reach out to our family assistance team member with any questions they have.”

On whether anyone was thrown from the truck, Molloy said that is part of the survival factors report that they are documenting and is still to be determined.

Whether the occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash Molloy said has also not been determined.

“I think something like that crosses over from the factual into analysis and that is something certainly my survival factors specialist is looking at, but at this time we’re not going to report on that yet. I don’t even know if we’ve completely determined that for everyone yet,” Molloy said.

Molloy was asked if there were rumble strips to alert the driver that he was crossing lanes.

“My understanding is there was something in the middle of the roadway. The exact type they used warning drivers about crossovers, I can’t say at this time,” he said.

Molloy said team members are still working on the crash dynamics.

He said a final report is likely in mid-2023.

Asked if there were any 911 calls prior to the crash, Molloy said they are still collecting all the information.

“… And as I said, that information about the methamphetamines being in the driver’s blood just came to us. But right now, I’m not in a position to talk about that as the analysis is still going,” Molloy said.

The fatal crash included the truck and the university van, which was towing an eight-foot cargo trailer, was driven by the coach, Tyler James, 26, who was in his first year coaching at the school.

Both Siemens and his son, the unnamed 13-year-old, died.

In March, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the identities of all nine people. The six students from University of the Southwest included 19-year-old Mauricio Sanchez of Mexico, 19-year-old Travis Garcia of Pleasanton, 22-year-old Jackson Zinn of Westminster, Colo., 21-year-old Karissa Raines of Fort Stockton, 18-year-old Laci Stone of Nocona and 18-year-old Tiago Sousa of Portugal.

Two other students who were in the van were seriously injured.

Most of the students were freshman who were getting their first taste of life away from home at the private Christian university with enrollment numbering in the hundreds. Those who knew James, the coach, said it had been his goal to be a head coach, and he was excited to be there.

The crash was the latest tragedy for the Siemens family, who lived in Seminole, Texas, a rural community of around 7,500 people, some of whom first relocated to the area in the 1970s with other Mennonite families who started farming and ranching operations. Community members had rallied around Siemens and his wife months earlier when a fire that started in the kitchen destroyed the home where they had lived for a decade.