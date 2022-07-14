ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Top 5 Cities to meet Someone If You’e Single

By Ryder
Mega 99.3
Mega 99.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've been looking for love in all the wrong places, we can help. A new poll has shown the best cities to meet other single people in Washington. Sure we have dating apps like tinder and bumble, but sometimes it's easier to go out and meet someone the old-fashioned way....

mega993online.com

Comments / 1

Related
Tracey Folly

Opinion: My great-grandma's method of memorizing stuff worked for my mom as a little girl, and it worked for me

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It can be really tough to try and memorize all of your school work. A lot of the time it feels like you are just trying to stuff information into your brain without actually learning anything. It can be easy to get discouraged when you feel like you are not making any progress. However, there are some things that you can do to try and make the process easier. One tip is to break down the material into smaller chunks. Instead of trying to memorize everything at once, focus on one part at a time. You might also try using mnemonic devices, such as rhymes or acronyms, to help you remember important information.
Abby Joseph

Boy Discovers Long-Lost Mom on Social Media

Social media has reconnected people who have lost touch with each other in a variety of ways. For some, this has been a positive experience that has allowed them to catch up with old friends or reconnect with family members. However, for others, the experience has been more complicated.
House Digest

Hilary Farr Shares Advice For Buying New Furniture

Famous interior designer Hilary Farr was born in Toronto, Canada, on August 31, 1952. From a young age, she was always eager to show and express her creative side. Based on her mother's successful career as a home designer, Farr quickly grew an interest in the designing field. Her professional career in design officially took off when she left her life in Canada to renovate homes in Los Angeles, California. While she was there, she also took her designing skills to the film industry, where she designed film sets, as well as auditioned to take part in a few films, like "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." The Famous People claims that beyond simply designing in the United States, Farr's work made it over to Australia and the United Kingdom, as well.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Society
City
Ellensburg, WA
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

Toll Brothers Announces Groundbreaking at Regency at Ten Trails

BLACK DIAMOND, Wash., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated groundbreaking of Regency at Ten Trails, the Company’s first 55+ active-adult community in the Pacific Northwest. Regency at Ten Trails is a community of 403 single-level homes set within the Ten Trails master plan in South King County in Washington state.
BLACK DIAMOND, WA
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Zero-Cost, 10-Minute Reorganization Turns a Messy Drawer into a Tidy One

Buying organizing products is fun, but it’s far too easy for them to turn into a distraction that hinders efforts to get rid of things and wastes money. This is why organizing experts stress the importance of decluttering before buying containers and organizing products. When you wait until you’ve thinned out your belongings and then categorized them, you ensure that you won’t be neatly storing items you should have gotten rid of, and you can measure and buy precisely the containers you need.
HOME & GARDEN
outsidemagazine

A Sneaker Designed for Women by Women

It’s been 45 years since the invention of the sports bra, an early example of active wear designed for women. Yet for much of the sporting goods industry, adapting men’s gear for women instead of creating women-specific gear is still the name of the game nearly 50 years later. While there are gender-specific products in many cases, there’s a level of compromise involved for women athletes. This holds particularly true with running shoes. Under Armour recognized this gap in the market for female athletes and as a result, developed the first-of-its kind running shoe with a women-specific last. With the release of the brand’s Flow Synchronicity, UA has given women runners a shoe designed just for them.
APPAREL
Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy