The Top 5 Cities to meet Someone If You’e Single

Famous interior designer Hilary Farr was born in Toronto, Canada, on August 31, 1952. From a young age, she was always eager to show and express her creative side. Based on her mother's successful career as a home designer, Farr quickly grew an interest in the designing field. Her professional career in design officially took off when she left her life in Canada to renovate homes in Los Angeles, California. While she was there, she also took her designing skills to the film industry, where she designed film sets, as well as auditioned to take part in a few films, like "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." The Famous People claims that beyond simply designing in the United States, Farr's work made it over to Australia and the United Kingdom, as well.
