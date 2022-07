I am excited to be part of another investigation this July with Louisiana Spirits at The Essanee Theater in New Iberia for our New Iberia Haunts series. Since I already had one under my belt, I thought for sure I would be ready for anything that may happen during the night. As soon as I walked in, I immediately got a few chills. It could have been change in temperature but either way, I took it as a sign that tonight's investigation was going to be a good one.

NEW IBERIA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO