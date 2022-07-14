ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend

By Colter Peterson St. Louis Post-Dispatch
tncontentexchange.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't miss the great deals at these yard and...

www.tncontentexchange.com

Comments / 0

 

5 On Your Side

Susie Busch-Transou to open lifestyle retail store in Ladue

LADUE, Mo. — A familiar family name is bringing a new “lifestyle” retail store to the St. Louis area this fall. Hearth & Soul is a retail concept by Susie Busch-Transou, daughter of former Anheuser-Busch Chairman August Busch III. The 4,200-square-foot store, currently under construction at 9640...
LADUE, MO
KISS 106

House For Sale in Missouri Could Be Used For a Superhero Lair

There is so much uniqueness in this roundhouse for sale including this is the first time it's been on the market. I saw this on Zillow Gone Wild and I just had to share. This is a custom-built round steel home on the market for the first time located in the heart of St. Peters, Missouri this 6,714 square-foot home is more like a superhero lair. Floor after floor after floor, this home has so much room for a superhero to hide and have superhero meetings. The house is surrounded by three acres of wooded land to hide from villains and fans, a massive garage to park all the superhero cars, and maybe boats, and a home office with a private entrance so no one knows your secret identity. See. perfect for a superhero.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Buy a $50 gift certificate to 54th Street for only $25

ST. LOUIS – Bring your family or make it a date night to 54th Street. There you will find from-scratch appetizers, salads, burgers, and more. Be a guest and visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com where you can purchase a $50 gift certificate for $25 to 54th Street.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CJ Coombs

The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years old

The Big Chief Restaurant.Photo by Liezl Moss; Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported. The journey from Chicago to California along U.S. Route 66 was so convenient. When more people started driving that one highway to get to the west coast and vice versa, then building hotels and restaurants was next to accommodate travelers as well as profitable businesses.
WILDWOOD, MO
FOX2Now

Ornate Ladue mansion shares something in common with White House

LADUE, Mo. – An English-style estate tucked away in a St. Louis suburb has something in common with the White House. The mansion at 9755 Old Warson Road in Ladue has an impressive, neoclassical-like facade with its tall columns and pediment, and stone front wall. Built in 1926, this $4.9 million home has seen extensive renovations over the years but maintains an old-world opulence with distinctive details and decor.
LADUE, MO
feastmagazine.com

Mannino's Market has been selling fresh produce and meat to the St. Louis area since 1929

Mannino’s Market has been around the block a few times – it started out as a Ferguson grocery store in 1929 then moved to its current Cottleville location in 1998. The business has been passed down through four generations of Manninos and is now being run by Tony Mannino and his wife, Krista. The market specializes in selling high-quality meat, fresh produce and baked goods.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Marson Foods announces manufacturing, warehousing facility in Hazelwood

Marson Foods, a premier manufacturer of quality waffle products, announced they will open a new manufacturing and warehousing operation in Hazelwood, Missouri. The company, based in Carson City, Nevada, will lease 147,000 square feet at 1590 Tradeport Drive within Hazelwood Trade Port. “I’m thrilled to have found a location in...
HAZELWOOD, MO
rejournals.com

Newmark closes $72 million refinance loan for 917-room hotel in St. Louis

Newmark has arranged a $72 million loan to facilitate the refinance of the Marriott St. Louis Grand, a 917-key hotel featuring 77,000 square feet of meeting space located immediately adjacent to the Americas Center Convention Complex in the heart of the St. Louis Central Business District. The Newmark team was...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Troy Family Dental is the expert on the mini-dental implant

ST. LOUIS – If you need dental implants, there’s something that may work just as well as a full implant but is less invasive and less expensive. Troy Family Dental showed us the mini-dental implant. They explained why this is a great option and who would benefit most from getting a mini-dental implant. Check out what they can do for you.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in St. Louis

Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher paying job opportunities. An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school. As of April 2022, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out to $45,989.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Restaurant work advances in Wood River

John Badman|The Telegraph Workers were repairing the brick this week on the front of 7 N. Wood River Ave. in Wood River. The building is to become the 1929 Pizza & Wine restaurant with a projected opening this fall. The building was a ravaged by a fire on March 1, 2021. The fire claimed the roof and half of the walls on the second floor. The City of Wood River sold the building for $1 to developers Tom Declue III and Mark Wadlow. At the time of the sale the men were planning to make the open second floor into an outdoor dining space. (John Badman)
KMOV

Free dental care offered at Chaifetz Arena Saturday, July 16

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Missouri Mission of Mercy is providing dental care free of cost to residents on Saturday. The event starts at 7 a.m. and is first come, first serve. Organizers urge patients to arrive early because the doors close when the clinic reaches treatment capacity. As many as 1,000 patients should be able to be seen.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Weeds, bushes sprout from roof of closed downtown hotel

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Bushes and weeds can be seen sprouting from the roof of the vacant Millennium Hotel. The once-bustling 28-story hotel that hosted hundreds of area high school proms and other events closed in 2014. The building has been deteriorating ever since. In October 2021, a chunk of the building was falling off and blowing in the wind. The city cited its then owners, who were based in Texas.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

