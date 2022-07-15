ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivana Trump dead at 73: What she said about Donald, their divorce and Melania

By Ariana Baio
 3 days ago
Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former president Donald Trump, has died at the age of 73.

Trump, 76, posted to Truth Social informing followers she had passed away at her home in New York on Thursday saying: "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."

"Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her." Trump added.

Although she was a model, businesswoman, and writer, Ivana was best-known for her marriage to Trump which lasted from 1977 to 1992.

Ivana and Trump met in 1976 while she modeling in New York. The two were married in 1977 and had three children together. They quickly became tabloid figures and prominent members of New York society.

But in 1989, the couple separated following Trump's affair with Marla Maples which rocked the Trump family.

In her 2017 book Raising Trump, Ivana wrote:

"I'm not saying that if it weren't for the showgirl, Donald and I would still be together or that my life since our divorce hasn't been a wonderful adventure of love, travel, success, and laughter. I've had a fabulous life. But that woman knowingly entered into a relationship with my husband, the father of three small children. She actively participated in humiliating me in the media and indirectly put my kids at risk for months. I went through hell, and then I was expected to be okay with her being around my children? We all have deep scars from that period of our lives, in part due to her actions. The fact that the kids and I came through the entire ordeal stronger is irrelevant."

Ivana refused to refer to Maples by name, instead calling her a "showgirl". While speaking to CBS Sunday Morning in 2017, Ivana said she never accepted Maples apology because "she ruined my family, and my marriage, and never achieved anything in her entire life."

Ivana famously appeared in the 1996 movie First Wives Club about women getting revenge on their husbands who left them for younger women.

"Ladies you have to be strong and independent. And remember... don't get mad, get everything," Ivana says.

As for her relationship with Melania Trump, the current wife of Trump and former First Lady, she said it was "perfectly fine" and had "no problem" with her.

Although Ivana landed herself in some hot water after claiming she was "First Lady". Melania responded by calling Ivana's words "attention-seeking" and "self-serving".

Despite their messy divorce, Ivana and Trump maintained a close friendship. Speaking to CBS Sunday Morning in 2017, Ivana said the former president would ask her for advice about Twitter.

