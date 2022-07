It is with great sorrow the Phillips family announces the passing of our beloved Brenda Phillips. Brenda was born on May 5, 1967 and went to meet her papa on July 1, 2022. Brenda was born to Rod and Darlene Phillips on May 5, 1967. She attended Alice Birney, Jacobs Jr High School, and graduated from Eureka High in 1985. She later attended Frederick and Charles Beauty College, starting her career as a hair dresser. In the early 2000s, Brenda got her dream job as an activities director with Crestwood Behavioral Health, where she started a program called “Dreamcatchers.” She loved her clients with a passion, and during her favorite time of year, Christmas, she always made sure every client had a stocking.

EUREKA, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO