LANCASTER – Popular country singer Chris Young will headline one of three live concert events at this year’s Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival, taking place from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2, at the AV Fair and Event Center, located at 2551 West Avenue H in Lancaster. Young will take the stage on Saturday, Sept. 24, in the Palmdale Auto Mall Grandstand Arena, and his opening act will be husband and wife duo Kat & Alex, organizers announced Friday.

LANCASTER, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO