Neal Brown on Brent Venables: ‘He Has Contagious Energy’

ATLANTA (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is a leading player in the dramatic changes to the national football landscape. New Louisiana State coach Brian Kelly likens them to a game of musical chairs, and warns there’s not enough chairs for every school. “That’s the current state of college football,” Kelly said Monday at SEC media days, a high-pressure game to find a desired conference. The SEC will become a 16-team conference in 2025 with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma. The Big Ten recently countered by voting to add Southern California and UCLA as conference members beginning in 2024. Kelly’s former school, Notre Dame, may be the biggest prize in the expansion race. It continues to operate as an independent school in football but would be an attractive addition for any league.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO