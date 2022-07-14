Girl Scouts to host open house Thursday, July 21

TUPELO • Girl Scouts Heart of the South in Tupelo is inviting the community to learn more about and get involved.

The organization is hosting an open house event Thursday, July 21 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The session will share the Girl Scouts’ mission to develop leaders and current member recruitment.

The open house is a chance for the public to ask questions, see the Girl Scouts office and show that the Girl Scouts are here and active, said membership manager Angie Owen.

More information is available by calling 800-624-4185, contacting Owen directly at 662-397-8699, emailing info@girlscoutshs.org or visiting girlscoutshs.org.