CHICAGO (WLS) — Two people were injured early Monday morning after two cars went into a building after getting into a crash in Jefferson Park, Chicago police said. A man was driving a Lincoln SUV south in the 5000-block of North Cicero Avenue just before 4:45 a.m. when he hit a woman driving a Ford SUV and then both cars went into the side of a building, according to CPD.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO