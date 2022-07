No matter which area of Lafayette Parish you are searching to find a new home, the price has gone up. Thanks to what local analyst Bill Bacque, with Market Scope Consulting, dubbed “the three I’s” — inflation, interest rates and inventory — you’re going to pay way more for a home now than if you had bought it just four years ago. The last two years of historically low interest rates that resulted in the market being flooded with buyers helped lead to higher prices, and the downward trend has arrived in the form of higher prices.

LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO