It’s a tough balance for a youth baseball coach to guide his athletes to success, while also instilling a love of the game. However, Clint LeBeau, Shawn Guethle, Brandon Miller, and Nolan Pixley managed to do just that this summer, as the SEMO Titans, an 8-under baseball squad out of Dexter, recently won the USSSA Machine-Pitch Missouri State Baseball championship in Kansas City, all the while having fun.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO