ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Bama in the NFL: Deionte Thompson Strives for a Regular Role in Arizona

By Hunter De Siver
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 2 days ago

Stability at all positions is something that every National Football League team strives for, but seldom enjoys.

It's one of the reasons why the Arizona Cardinals like have former Alabama safety Deionte Thompson around.

Selected by the Cardinals in the fifth round (139th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, has appeared in 41 games (six starts) during his first three years (2019-21).

The 2021 season was the first time he played in every game, and was credited with five tackles.

Consequently, safety is one of the positions the Cardinals are least concerned about heading into training camp.

Ahead of him on the depth chart is starting strong safety Jalen Thompson, who is coming off a three interception season, the second most on the team. The nearly 24-year-old (July 18) is heading into his prime.

But as everyone knows, depth is considered crucial in the secondary, especially when things aren't going well.

Football is a two-sided game: offense and defense. While the positions are opposite of each other, a team as a whole can't succeed if one side is digressing.

Last season, the Arizona Cardinals were the last team to lose, taking a heartbreaking 24-21 loss to Green Bay in Week Eight.

After that loss, the Cardinals flew downhill. Three Pro Bowl playmakers, quarterback Kyler Murray, running back James Conner and receiver DeAndre Hopkins, suffered injuries that sidelined them for multiple weeks.

When an offense begins to deteriorate, the defense generally falls behind as well, as the players have to be on the field more and help fill the void.

Before their loss to the Packers, the Cardinals scored over 32 points per game and allowed approximately 18.

In the final nine games, they scored less than 23 points per game and allowed 25.

While it helped give Deionte Thompson some more opportunities, he's still considered more of a role player for the Cardinals.

Arizona opens the NFL regular season with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 11.

This is the first story in a team-by-team series highlighting Alabama players in the NFL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Quarterback Bryson Harrison Commits to GSU

Georgia State Football continues to stay hot as the summer sun as another talented play maker joined the Panthers 2023 class as Lassiter High School Quarterback Bryson Harrison verbally committed on Thursday afternoon. He took to Twitter to announce the news:. Harrison is a 6'1, 195lbs Dual Threat Quarterback with...
ATLANTA, GA
BamaCentral

2022 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview: No. 3 Tennessee

What was that quote from Alabama offensive lineman Roger Shultz back in 1990?. “We ought to pay property tax on Neyland Stadium because we own it.”. The All-SEC center uttered those words following Alabama’s 9-6 win against a favored Vols team in 1990. It was the Crimson Tide’s fifth straight win against UT and ninth in Neyland Stadium in 11 tries, going back to 1972.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Arizona State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
ESPN

Joe DiMaggios hitting streak of 56 games ends.

1924  Jesse Haines of the St. Louis Cardinals pitched a 5-0 no-hitter against the Boston Braves. 1925  Tris Speaker is the 5th player to reach 3,000 hits. 1936  Carl Hubbells 24-game winning streak over two years began as he beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0 on five hits.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals
Yardbarker

Two New Orleans Saints Draft Classes Listed in Expert’s Top 10

The NFL Draft can make a difference if teams are able to find franchise-changing players that can help change the trajectory of the team. The New Orleans Saints were able to accomplish that in two of its classes since the 2006 NFL season. The New Orleans Saints were selected in Mike Renner’s Top 10 NFL Draft classes since 2006. Here is his top 10:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Tyron Smith ranked as ESPN’s fifth-best offensive tackle

To preview the 2022 NFL season, ESPN staff writer Jeremey Fowler gathered surveys from more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players to help us stack the top 10 players at 11 different positions. Friday morning, they released their top-10 rankings for offensive tackles. Surging upward from nine in...
DALLAS, TX
BucsGameday

Buccaneers Leonard Fournette Snubbed By NFL Personnel

Where does Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette rank on your list of the best in the NFL for 2022?. If you’re a league coach, scout, or executive who responded to ESPN’s recent survey to identify the top 10 players in each position group, then he doesn’t.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
JaguarReport

Jaguars' Travis Etienne Shows Off in Workout With Ezekiel Elliot, Melvin Gordon

If the Jacksonville Jaguars are banking on Travis Etienne to be a home-run threat in 2022, they likely love what they are continuing to see from his offseason. After a spring where Etienne was fully cleared for practice following his season-ending Lisfranc injury as a rookie, the former first-round pick and Clemson star has posted a series of impressive offseason training videos.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
247Sports

Hawaii

With USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, the future of the conference out west is in question. If more schools like Oregon and Washington continue to leave, the Pac-12 will likely look for replacement members. In a recent column, Pac-12 insider John Canzano explained why Hawaii is unlikely to join the conference.
HAWAII STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans LT Laremy Tunsil makes ESPN list of top-10 tackles

Laremy Tunsil may have played just five games in 2021, but the Houston Texans’ left tackle is still regarded as one of the best blockers on the edge. According to Jeremy Fowler from ESPN, the two-time Pro Bowler managed to land at No. 6 on their list of tackles. For the list, ESPN polled a range of scouts, front office personnel, and coaches across the league.
HOUSTON, TX
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy