Bama in the NFL: Deionte Thompson Strives for a Regular Role in Arizona

Stability at all positions is something that every National Football League team strives for, but seldom enjoys.

It's one of the reasons why the Arizona Cardinals like have former Alabama safety Deionte Thompson around.

Selected by the Cardinals in the fifth round (139th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, has appeared in 41 games (six starts) during his first three years (2019-21).

The 2021 season was the first time he played in every game, and was credited with five tackles.

Consequently, safety is one of the positions the Cardinals are least concerned about heading into training camp.

Ahead of him on the depth chart is starting strong safety Jalen Thompson, who is coming off a three interception season, the second most on the team. The nearly 24-year-old (July 18) is heading into his prime.

But as everyone knows, depth is considered crucial in the secondary, especially when things aren't going well.

Football is a two-sided game: offense and defense. While the positions are opposite of each other, a team as a whole can't succeed if one side is digressing.

Last season, the Arizona Cardinals were the last team to lose, taking a heartbreaking 24-21 loss to Green Bay in Week Eight.

After that loss, the Cardinals flew downhill. Three Pro Bowl playmakers, quarterback Kyler Murray, running back James Conner and receiver DeAndre Hopkins, suffered injuries that sidelined them for multiple weeks.

When an offense begins to deteriorate, the defense generally falls behind as well, as the players have to be on the field more and help fill the void.

Before their loss to the Packers, the Cardinals scored over 32 points per game and allowed approximately 18.

In the final nine games, they scored less than 23 points per game and allowed 25.

While it helped give Deionte Thompson some more opportunities, he's still considered more of a role player for the Cardinals.

Arizona opens the NFL regular season with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 11.

This is the first story in a team-by-team series highlighting Alabama players in the NFL.