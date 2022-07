MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Marianna Police arrested a suspect on Monday after he was accused of threatening a woman with a firearm. Officers responded to a distress call on Hall Street where a female subject claimed a man had waved a gun at her and left in a vehicle. Police say they saw a silver Mercury traveling south on Hall Street at a low rate of speed and pull into an address. The driver exited the vehicle and was identified as Donal Jeffers.

MARIANNA, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO