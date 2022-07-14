ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Five Facts that Reveal the Cynical and Dangerous Lies at the Heart of Senators Cornyn and Cruz’s Border Visit

By AV Press Releases
americasvoice.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Cornyn and Sen. Cruz’s “political stunt only serves to court more political violence”. Washington, DC – Last week, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said “open borders” would be one of the top issues for GOP Senators in the midterms. Always playing follow the leader, Republicans are running with the advice:...

americasvoice.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

GOP establishment steps up push to block Trump ally in Ariz.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has already helped block one of former President Donald Trump’s allies from winning the Republican nomination for governor in a crucial battleground state. Now he’s hoping for a repeat in his own backyard. Ducey is part of a burgeoning effort among establishment Republicans to lift up little-known housing developer Karrin Taylor Robson against former television news anchor Kari Lake, who is backed by Trump. Other prominent Republicans, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, have also lined up behind Robson in recent days. On Monday, Robson’s campaign announced the endorsement of former Vice President Mike Pence, who will campaign with her on Friday — the same day Trump is scheduled to hold a rally for Lake, creating a split-screen moment underscoring the divide between the GOP establishment and Trump. The push for Robson is reminiscent of how many leading Republicans rallied around Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in the final stretch of his ultimately successful bid to fend off a Trump-endorsed primary challenger.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

US Rep. Hice fights subpoena in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia is fighting a subpoena seeking to have him testify before a special grand jury that is investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in the state. The subpoena, which Hice received on June 29, orders him to appear before the special grand jury in Atlanta on Tuesday, his lawyer said in a court filing. Hice on Monday filed a motion to quash the subpoena in federal court in Atlanta. Any discussions Hice had as he investigated “alleged irregularities” in the election were within his authority as a member of Congress and are shielded by the U.S. Constitution from any legal proceedings and inquiry, his lawyer wrote in the filing. High-ranking officials, such as members of Congress, also should not be called as witnesses unless the information that they could provide cannot be obtained from another source, the filing says. Hice is trying to have his challenge to the subpoena heard in federal court rather than before the Fulton County Superior Court judge who’s overseeing the special grand jury.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Buffalo, TX
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
The US Sun

‘World’s first drug lord billionaire who lived like king in jail’ with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats is recaptured

THE world's 'first billionaire drug lord' who lived like a king in jail with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats has been captured by Mexican troops after going on the run. A dishevelled-looking Rafael Caro Quintero was seen being dragged out in handcuffs after a sniffer dog found him hiding a bus in footage shared by Mexican forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Week

Fauci says he'll 'very likely' retire by the end of Biden's term

Infectious disease expert and political lightning rod Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday that he will "very likely" retire by Jan. 2025, CNBC reports. "By the time we get to the end of Biden's first term, I will very likely [retire]," Fauci told CNN on Monday. He elaborated during an interview with Politico published the same day. "If somebody says, 'You'll leave when we don't have Covid anymore,' then I will be 105. I think we're going to be living with this," the 81-year-old chief medical adviser said. Fauci denied that the political animus he faces from the right was a factor in his decision to (probably) retire, but he did voice some frustrations. "It's becoming more and more difficult to get people to listen, because even the people who are compliant want [the pandemic] behind them," Fauci said. When asked what he wants his legacy to be, Fauci did not mention COVID-19. Instead, he told Politico that "the most impactful thing I have done in my career" was his role in founding the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) under former President George W. Bush. According to the State Department, PEPFAR has saved an estimated 21 million lives worldwide.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Ted Cruz
The Associated Press

Judge blocks enforcement of West Virginia abortion ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A judge in West Virginia’s capital blocked enforcement of the state’s 150-year-old abortion ban on Monday, opening the door for abortions to resume in the state, at least for now. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera L. Salango granted the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia a preliminary injunction against the 1800s-era ban, saying that in the absence of action by the court, the state’s sole abortion clinic and its patients, “especially those who are impregnated as a result of a rape or incest, are suffering irreparable harm.” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey decried the ruling, calling it “a dark day for West Virginia.” He said his office will appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court. West Virginia has a state law on the books dating back to the 1800s making performing or obtaining an abortion a felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison. It provides an exception for cases in which a pregnant person’s life is at risk.
CHARLESTON, WV
The Associated Press

GOP candidate Michels reworks flyer to erase NRA endorsement

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial hopeful Tim Michels’ campaign is reworking a flyer that falsely claims he won the National Rifle Association’s endorsement, saying the declaration was a mistake. Michels is locked in a three-way GOP primary with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun. Michels has already secured former President Donald Trump’s endorsement and a nod from the NRA would have marked another significant win for him heading into the Aug. 9 election. Michels’ campaign sent out a flyer that landed in mailboxes Saturday that claimed the gun advocacy group had endorsed him. Scott Meyer, a Wisconsin lobbyist who has done work for the NRA, said the group hasn’t endorsed anyone in the GOP primary and doesn’t plan to do so. “All this came out of the blue,” Meyer said of the flyer. “Stunned is the best word to describe it. I’ve never seen this before.”
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy