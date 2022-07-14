Thompson to turn 90 years old

(SKIDMORE, Mo.) The disappearance of Branson Perry from his hometown of Skidmore happened 21 years ago. While no evidence has ever been found in the case, a man from across the country has become enthralled with the investigation. Michael Kurz is a retired police officer from New Jersey. It might...
DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just after 1a.m. Sunday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Ford Explorer driven by Brittney R. Tunks, 30, King City, was southbound on Route N two miles east of Clarksdale. The SUV struck a cow...
MARYVILLE, Mo. — One boy and one girl were selected from 10 girls and three boys who competed in the 2022 Nodaway County Fair Little Mr. and Little Miss contest on Thursday night. Truett Thompson, 4, of Maryville, was named Little Mr. Nodaway County. Emma Osborn, 3, of Barnard,...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri resident infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that likely happened after swimming in a southwestern Iowa lake has died. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says the patient died due to primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and usually fatal infection caused by the naegleria fowleri ameba. Health officials say they believe the parasite was contracted at Lake of Three Fires near Bedford, Iowa, about two hours north of Kansas City. The name and age of the patient will not be released. Iowa officials closed the Lake of Three Fires State Park near Taylor County as a precaution on July 7. The beach remains closed.
The Highway Patrol reports multiple arrests in area counties on July 16th. Forty-year-old Casey Lester of Chillicothe was arrested in Clinton County on two Ray County misdemeanor warrants. The warrants were for allegedly failing to appear in court for speeding and failing to appear for no insurance. Lester was taken to the Clinton County Jail, and the Patrol notes she was bondable.
HELENA, Mo. - John David Huffman Jr. "J.D.", 90, Helena, Missouri, passed away at his home July 14, 2022. He was born to John David Huffman Sr. and Annetta Francis (Swink) Huffman on July 29, 1931, in Helena. J.D. graduated from Helena School in 1949. During the Korean War, J.D....
MARYVILLE, Mo. — On Saturday morning, the 2022 Nodaway County Fair Parade offered crowds a look at crowned royalty, tricked out vehicles, farm implements, horses, candidates in the upcoming primary election and much more. Children held out plastic bags and ran into the Fourth and Buchanan streets to capture...
ANDREW COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 10p.m. Thursday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevy K3500 driven by Eldon L. Schneider, 82, King City, was eastbound on Route E two miles east of Savannah. The vehicle traveled off the...
MARYVILLE, Mo. - Teri L. (Wilmes) Redford, 59, of Maryville, Missouri, completed her journey here on earth on July 15, 2022. Teri was born on June 26, 1963, to Richard and Darlene (Cooper) Wilmes. She lived a blessed life. She was preceded in death by her son, Joshua, her grandparents,...
Michael Hunt, 49, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Michael was born on August 2, 1972, in Kansas City, Missouri to Samuel and Claudia (Chaffee) Hunt. Michael was a huge fan of the Chief’s, Royals and KU. He enjoyed cooking, golf and playing pool. He was previously employed by Aramark and currently working with Door Dash.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO – A King City man suffered serious injuries in an Andrew County accident overnight. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as 82-year old Elden Schneider was eastbound on Route E just after 10 pm when his vehicle traveled off the roadway, across a private drive and went airborne. It continued through a private property, striking numerous trees and a rock ledge before coming to rest against a large tree.
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 36-year-old Tyler Dean Gage on Friday on multiple drug-related charges. Police transported Gage at Lincoln and Adair Streets for conspiring to manufacture and deliver methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, 3rd offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police transported Gage to the Union County Jail and held him on a $15,300 bond.
(College Springs, Iowa) – An investigation into an incident late Monday evening in College Springs, resulted in an arrest. The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputies were called at around 7:25-p.m. to a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Missouri Avenue and Spruce Street, in College Springs. An investigation determined 39-year-old Gelena Ann Gladman, of College Springs, was the operator and only occupant of a 2013 Nissan.
Weeks after a disabled resident of the state-run Glenwood Resource Center died due to a lack of water, another resident of the home was subjected to a life-threatening lack of oxygen, state records show. In early June, the western-Iowa facility was cited after a 30-year-old resident of the home died...
(Clarinda, Iowa) – Deputies with the Page County Sheriff’s Office, Tuesday, arrested a woman on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 49-year-old Brandee Lee Greve, of Clarinda, was arrested in connection with an original charge of having a prohibited, vicious animal. Greve was arrested at the Page County Courthouse and transported to the Page County Jail, where she was booked in and later posted a $300 bond.
Continuing its tradition of preparing a meal for the carnival workers, the First Christian Church, Maryville, prepared lunch, July 13. Over 30 people took a break from setting up the rides and booth attractions to eat at the meal. Standing behind some of the bread selections, the church cooks are,...
