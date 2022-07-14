The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend

Adam the bellman was amazing! Always found a lounge chair at the pool when I was there, which is a big issue for me I find it outrageous when I go to a hotel and spend thousands of dollars and I am told they cannot find me a lounge chair at the pool. That for me is totally unacceptable. I had a few issues that were resolved perfectly to my expectation. I tend to be a difficult guest with high expectations, because I expect a lot of hospitality, cleanliness, and I do not accept no or I can’t do that for an answer. The spa should have its own pool is my one complaint but otherwise I enjoyed our massages. The restaurant staff and food was great! The location is great! The one complaint about the beach is that it is public and you cannot get lounges, etc from the hotel. The elevators looked dirty but I was informed it was stained by sun tan lotion that can not be removed rather the hotel will be updating them so it doesn’t continue to be stained. I will be going back next month this was a mother-daughter vacation, next month will be with friends. It is a perfect location to access the town and great restaurants.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO