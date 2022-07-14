ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker, MN

City of Becker - Notice of Public Hearing

By Editorials
patriotnewsmn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotice is hereby given that the City of Becker Planning Commission will hold their monthly meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 25th, 2022, at the Becker City Hall, 12060 Sherburne Avenue, Becker, Minnesota. The Planning Commission will hold the following public hearings at this meeting:. Approximately 6:00 p.m....

patriotnewsmn.com

Comments / 0

Related
patriotnewsmn.com

City of Clearwater - Notice of Public Hearing

PLAT AND REZONING FOR TIPPMANN INNOVATION. Notice is hereby given that the Clearwater Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on July 26, 2022 at City Hall, 605 County Road 75 NW at 7:00 PM or as soon thereafter as possible, to consider a request by Tippmann Innovation. The request is for a Preliminary Plat and Rezoning to allow a cold-storage distribution warehouse facility to be constructed at PIDs 204100034103 and 204100034400.
CLEARWATER, FL
patriotnewsmn.com

Clearwater Township - Notice of Filing

The Township of Clearwater, Wright County, Minnesota, will have an election of township officers at the General Election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the town hall, to elect one supervisor for a four-year term and one clerk for a four-year term. The terms of Scott Miller, Supervisor A and Jean Just, Clerk, are expiring.
CLEARWATER TOWNSHIP, MI
patriotnewsmn.com

Big Lake Township - Offices to be Elected

Notice is hereby given to all qualified voters of Big Lake Township, County of Sherburne, State of Minnesota. Affidavits of Candidacy will be accepted for the following offices to be voted on, at the November 8, 2022 Election: Supervisor Seat #1 – a four (4) year term and Supervisor Seat #2 – a four (4) year term.
BIG LAKE, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Letters To The Editor

I want to encourage everyone who lives in District 4 of Sherburne County to vote for “Lefty” Kleis for Sherburne County Commissioner. When “Lefty” was the mayor of Becker, he always did a great job and I know he’ll do a good job as a commissioner. He always did what was best for Becker and he’ll do the same for Sherburne County.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Becker, MN
State
Minnesota State
patriotnewsmn.com

Debate over election security continues

The question of whether or not the election system is “broken” in Sherburne County resumed Tuesday morning during the county board meeting. And for many, there are still unanswered questions. About 100 people crowded the board room, many to either speak at the open forum or listen to...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
Wright County Journal Press

Montrose resident racing through Wright County

Missie Jacobson, of Montrose, used her extra time during the pandemic to set a new goal; to run every road in Wright County. When the pandemic started, she found a website called citystrides.com and was inspired to challenge herself with a new project. Currently, she has over 50% of the streets in Wright County completed.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#Land Use#City Hall#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#The Planning Commission#Mn Statute#Applicant Avalon Homes#Planned Unit Development#Avalon Estates
patriotnewsmn.com

School Board renewing RTS membership

The Becker School Board met Monday to discuss at length some school board and district goals along with student handbooks, a wellness report, transportation building bids and much more. Supt.’s Report. Supt. Jeremy Schmidt gave his monthly report that focused on many of the topics above. Schmidt said the...
BECKER, MN
Bring Me The News

Nearly half the floors of IDS Center evacuated due to flooding

Minnesota's tallest building, The IDS Center in downtown Minneapolis, evacuated almost half its floors Wednesday due to flooding. A spokesperson with Accesso, which owns the IDS Center building, said a water expansion tank overflowing caused the flooding. It followed heavy rainfall across the Twin Cities Tuesday night. As a result,...
patriotnewsmn.com

Big Lake Police Department - Calls for Service - Jail Bookings

Call for Service Summary: Total Calls for Service for Week: 170; 2022 Calls for Service: 4,934; Traffic Stops/Enforcement: 38; Citations: 8; Arrests: 3; Medical Emergency Calls: 7; Mental Health/Check Welfare: 3; Civil Mediation (Child Custody-Property): 5. BLPD Arrests: Justin Johnson – (Age 34 – Clearwater, MN) – Flee in Motor...
BIG LAKE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Kat Kountry 105

Avoid These Three Common Mistakes When Buying A House In Minnesota

Despite recent economic uncertainty, the housing market in Minnesota continues to be red-hot. In Stearns County, prices continue to go up while supply remains elusive. Minnesota Realtors says in Stearns County in March there were 211 new listings, down from 262 in March of last year. The number of new listings for the year to date is down 100 compared to the year before.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
kvsc.org

Detour Re-Routing Traffic Near Rice Bridge and South of Randall

Aside from work being done on Highway 10 north of Rice, Stearns County has started a project on County Road 1 in that is re-routing traffic. The road reconstruction project started Sunday near County Road 1 just west of the bridge in Rice that spans the Mississippi River. Workers are doing tree removal and installing erosion control devices this week. Motorists are asked to avoid the construction area if possible.
RICE, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Invasive species event Aug. 20

(Editor’s Note: The following article was submitted to the Patriot by the Sherburne Soil & Water Conservation District). Lake-loving volunteers are needed across the state of Minnesota on Sat., Aug. 20, to participate in a search for starry stonewort—an aggressive, aquatic invasive algae that can spread easily and grows into dense mats at and below the lake’s surface.
MINNESOTA STATE
patriotnewsmn.com

Clearwater’s Heritage Days Postponed

Clearwater’s Heritage Days, an annual event held the first weekend in August and eagerly looked forward to by local residents, has been postponed this year. “As of July 7, 2022, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the festival due to delays we have encountered behind the scenes,” said Kait Vrchota, event organizer. “We plan to see what we can do in the next couple of months.”
CLEARWATER, FL
kduz.com

Hutchinson PD Investigating Theft on Main Street

Hutchinson Police are investigating after receiving a theft report last Friday at a residence on Main Street. Police say an employee from a home repair company reported that at about 11:15am he left his tool bag full of tools and his 4-foot aluminum bi-fold ramps on the boulevard in front of a house on the 600 block of Main St S that he was working on.
HUTCHINSON, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report

Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending July 11, 2022. July 4th: Timothy Allen Hanson, 56 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego - charges of possession of burglary tools & 5th degree-controlled substance; Joshua Wade Hart, 27 of Maple Lake was arrested in Franklin Twp. - a charge of 5th degree-controlled substance; Matt Alan Sprague, 38 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo - a charge of 3rd degree DWI.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
cityofsavage.com

Who is Marion W. Savage?

Many people know that Marion W. Savage owned the legendary Dan Patch, but did you also know that he was a prominent businessman and a genius at promotion? Marion Savage was born on a small farm in Iowa in 1859 and was the son of a country doctor. He loved horses and literally grew up with them. In 1881, he married, and because it had always been his desire to own a farm, he purchased land in Iowa. But high water ruined his crops, forcing him to quit farming. His uncle offered him a job as a clerk at the local drug store. Still interested in farmers' problems, he watched the purchases made by farmers for their livestock and decided to manufacture the supplies himself. He partnered with a "friend" who soon made off with all their funds, leaving Savage almost penniless. So, in 1886, Savage sought a new start and headed for the Twin Cities. Minneapolis had become the center of expanding dairy, farming, and livestock industries. Here Savage started a stock food company which became the International Stock Food Company. His factory, which specialized in stock feed and veterinary supply products, covered 18- acres of land in Minneapolis and employed 425 people. Though still a young man, he built what became the largest stock-food business in the world, and through his unique advertising methods, he became one of the more talked about businessmen in America.
SAVAGE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy