NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the period for filing affidavits of candidacy for the office of school board member of Independent School District No.726 shall begin on August 2, 2022 and shall close at 5:00 o’clock p.m. on August 16, 2022. The general election shall be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. At that election, three (3) members will be elected to the School Board for terms of four (4) years each. A special election shall be held in conjunction with the general election on Tuesday, November 8. 2022. At that election, two (2) members will be elected to the School Board for a term of two (2) years each.

BECKER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO