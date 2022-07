Think you know the parts of an aircraft? Test your knowledge during the Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum’s Family Fun Day on July 16th!. As a family, discover the parts of a plane as you assemble a model of an airliner, make a popsicle stick airplane, practice take-offs and landings on our airport play table, and visit their real aircraft at the flight line and identify parts of the air craft. Kids can participate in an activity demonstrating how airport ramp agents guide planes into and out of their assigned gates and even practice 15 signals used by ramp agents to communicate to pilots on the ground using real wands. They’ll be able to put those newfound skills to work by using signals in a simulated landing activity with a model plane.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO