ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Brittney Griner heads back to Russian court after guilty plea

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mSm7u_0gfxK1SR00
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 7, 2022.… Read More

MOSCOW (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner is due back in a Russian court Thursday to resume a trial that was jolted last week when she abruptly pleaded guilty to drug possession charges.

In Russia, a guilty plea doesn’t mean that the trial is automatically over. Griner’s defense may put forward arguments during the hearing to mitigate the punishment, or a verdict could be announced. But it wasn’t immediately clear what would happen at the hearing.

With the U.S. government under pressure at home to do more to secure her freedom, the guilty plea could be an effort to expedite the court proceedings so any negotiations could move forward. A senior Russian diplomat has said no action could be taken by Moscow until the trial was over.

The Phoenix Mercury center and WNBA all-star was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February while returning to play basketball in Russia. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. In custody ever since, Griner, 31, faces charges that could bring her a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

In pleading guilty during the previous court hearing on July 7, Griner said she had no intention of committing a crime and had acted unintentionally because she packed for Moscow in a hurry.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have said they were doing all they could to win the release of Griner, as well as other Americans the U.S. considers “wrongly detained” by Russia, including former Marine Paul Whelan.

Washington may have little leverage with Moscow, though, because of strong animosity over its military operation in Ukraine.

Russian media have speculated that Griner could be swapped for Russian arms trader Viktor Bout, nicknamed “the Merchant of Death,” who is serving a 25-year sentence in the U.S. after being convicted of conspiracy to kill U.S. citizens and providing aid to a terrorist organization.

Russia has agitated for Bout’s release for years. But the wide discrepancy in the seriousness of their cases could make such a trade unpalatable to Washington. Others have suggested that Griner could be traded along with Whelan, who is serving 16 years in Russia on an espionage conviction that the U.S. has described as a setup.

The State Department’s designation of Griner as wrongfully detained moves her case under the supervision of its special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, effectively the government’s chief hostage negotiator. The classification has irritated Russia.

Asked about the possibility of Griner being swapped for a Russian jailed in the U.S., Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, the senior Russian diplomat, noted that until her trial is over “there are no formal or procedural reasons to talk about any further steps.”

Ryabkov warned that U.S. criticism, including the description of Griner as wrongfully detained and dismissive comments about the Russian judicial system, “makes it difficult to engage in detailed discussion of any possible exchanges.”

Griner’s detention has been authorized through Dec. 20, suggesting the trial could last months. Griner’s lawyers, however, said they expect it to conclude around the beginning of the August.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

‘Everything they are saying against him is a lie’: Mother of 10-year-old rape victim defends suspect to reporter

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The mother of a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled to Indiana for an abortion has seemingly expressed support for her daughter’s accused rapist, Telemundo reports. Police in Columbus, Ohio arrested 27-year-old Guerson Fuentes on Tuesday. Fuentes admitted to police he had raped the 10-year-old girl at least twice and complied to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTWO/WAWV

Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Police are searching for a suspect considered armed and dangerous in the Washington area of Daviess County. In a post on Facebook, The Washington Police Department said they are searching for 23-year-old Carlos Rosario Gonzalez of Washington. Gonzalez is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs about 130 lbs. The man was […]
WASHINGTON, IN
The Independent

Ukraine’s Zelensky sacks security chief and prosecutor in ‘treason’ purge

Volodymyr Zelensky has sacked the head of the country's security service and state prosecutor, citing hundreds of cases of alleged treason and collaboration with Russia, in the biggest shake-up since the war with its neighbour started.The Ukrainian president announced he was firing prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova and domestic security service chief, and childhood friend, Ivan Bakanov. Both high-ranking officials were playing crucial roles in the Ukrainian response to Russia’s attack. Ms Venediktova was leading the efforts to prosecute Russian war crimes while Mr Bakanov, appointed by Mr Zelensky, was running the country’s secret services operations. The president said more...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Government Says Ukraine Can't Talk About Sovereignty While Aiding 'Unjust, Illegal' US Actions

The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday said Ukraine has "no right" to raise sovereignty and territorial integrity issues due to being a U.S. ally. "Ukraine has no right to raise the issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past," the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to Reuters.
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

Joe Biden Risks Impeachment if Democrats Lose Both House and Senate

Democrats could be facing major losses in this year's crucial midterm elections as Republicans aim to take back the House of Representatives and the Senate in November. If President Joe Biden's party loses control of both chambers, he could end up facing impeachment after several Republicans indicated that GOP majorities would move in that direction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Viktor Bout
WTWO/WAWV

Fred Grabbe released from IDOC facility

DIXON, Illinois. (WTWO/WAWV) — Convicted murderer Fred Grabbe has been released from an Illinois prison.  According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, Grabbe was transferred from an IDOC facility to another facility on parole/mandatory supervision. IDOC reports that Grabbe may not have direct supervision at the transferred location. Clark County Circuit Court documents show that […]
DIXON, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Ivana Trump, first wife of former President Trump, has died

(The Hill) – Ivana Trump has died at 73, according to her ex-husband, former President Trump. “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” the ex-president said in a statement posted on Truth Social on Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTWO/WAWV

Jury finds Pritcher guilty of murder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A jury returned a guilty verdict Thursday afternoon in the murder trial of Brandon Pritcher. Pritcher was convicted of the murder of his 7-year-old son Leeam. Pritcher was arrested in September of 2020 after authorities were called to the 3100 block of South 9 1/2 Street for an unresponsive child. […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espionage#Ukraine#Guilty Plea#Russian#Phoenix Mercury#State#Americans
WTWO/WAWV

Hasbro, New York Times unveil new Wordle board game

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s P-A-R-T-Y time. Wordle, an online puzzle game that exploded in popularity late last year, will soon be available as a board game. Pawtucket-based Hasbro has teamed up with New York Times Games to create a board-game version of the free online word game, which asks players to guess a five-letter word in six tries, with no hints other than potential letter placements.
PAWTUCKET, RI
WTWO/WAWV

Alex Murdaugh charged in connection to murders of wife, son

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A South Carolina Grand Jury on Thursday indicted embattled former attorney Alex Murdaugh in connection to the June 2021 murders of his wife Margaret (52) and youngest son Paul (22). According to Attorney General Alan Wilson and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel, a Colleton County Grand Jury […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Brazil bank robbery suspect in custody

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – UPDATE: Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen confirmed that a suspect is in custody for allegedly robbing Riddell National Bank on National Ave. in Brazil on Thursday. After a brief pursuit on foot, officers apprehended Matthew Craig, 30-years-old of Clay County, who being held in the...
BRAZIL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
919K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy