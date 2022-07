The mild winter and extended rainy spring created ideal conditions to trigger significant growth of numerous types of noxious weeds all over eastern Washington this year. The moisture in the soil is resulting in the germination of seeds that have laid dormant in the soil for the past several years. The growing plants from these seeds are now approaching maturity and will very soon be producing their own viable seeds to fuel even more growth.

BENTON COUNTY, WA