Jan Rutta Signs With Penguins

The NHL Draft floor is the closest thing to the wild west in the NHL and is a breeding ground for hockey trades. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Pittsburgh Penguins were close on a deal to send out one of their defenseman at this year's Draft in Montreal. "Someone...
The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired defenseman Ty Smith and a 2023 third-round draft pick from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for defenseman John Marino, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Smith, 22, is signed through the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $863,333.
MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Saturday that defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling were traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. A 6-foot-2, 188-pound rearguard, Matheson amassed 11 goals and 20 assists in 74...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Penguins have signed Owen Pickering, their first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced on Saturday morning. The 18-year-old Manitoba native was selected 21st overall. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound defenseman had 33 points in 62 games during the 2021-22 season...
Petry played 68 games for the Canadiens last season, posting 27 points (6 goals, 21 assists). A 12-year NHL veteran, Petry spent parts of the previous eight seasons with Montreal. Over 508 games with the Canadiens, Petry compiled 248 points (70 goals, 178 assists). Petry was originally a second-round pick...
Acrisure Stadium was in the headlines this week after it became the new name of the Steelers home, replacing longtime name Heinz Field. It had been Heinz Field for 21 years, after Heinz agreed to a 20-year naming rights deal. It was extended for one more after the lease ran...
The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Mike Matheson and a 2023 fourth round draft pick, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Petry, 34, is signed through the end of the 2024-25 season and...
The Pittsburgh Penguins solidified the top half of their forward lineup earlier this week with the signings of Rickard Rakell and Evgeni Malkin. However, the bottom half of the lineup remains a skeleton crew, with Jeff Carter, Brock McGinn, and Teddy Blueger being the only players signed that played more than 30 games last season.
Acrisure Chairman and CEO Greg Williams joined the KDKA Morning show Friday morning to discuss the new stadium name and his ties to Pittsburgh. Being a lifelong Steelers fan, Williams already knows the culture of the city, as well as the team. “I love Mike Tomlin. The standard is the...
Kenny Pickett has seen the memes and heard the remarks about his hand size, and the rookie has apparently been razzed by his own teammates as well. Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward doesn’t see what all the fuss is about, but that did not stop him from getting in on the fun.
After two decades as Heinz Field, the Pittsburgh Steelers home will be known as Acrisure Stadium in 2022 and fans are upset with the change.
The Pittsburgh Steelers eked their way into the NFL Playoffs last season with a 9-7-1 record. The defense was outstanding again, but the Steelers were outmatched in their AFC Wild Card Game with a 36-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
