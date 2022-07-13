ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Jan Rutta Signs With Penguins

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJan Rutta, who has been with the Lightning since 2018, has agreed to a three-year deal...

953wdae.iheart.com

Yardbarker

Penguins Had a Trade Fall Through at the NHL Draft

The NHL Draft floor is the closest thing to the wild west in the NHL and is a breeding ground for hockey trades. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Pittsburgh Penguins were close on a deal to send out one of their defenseman at this year's Draft in Montreal. "Someone...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Penguins Acquire Ty Smith and a 2023 Draft Pick for John Marino

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired defenseman Ty Smith and a 2023 third-round draft pick from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for defenseman John Marino, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Smith, 22, is signed through the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $863,333.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Canadiens acquire Mike Matheson from the Penguins

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Saturday that defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling were traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. A 6-foot-2, 188-pound rearguard, Matheson amassed 11 goals and 20 assists in 74...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Penguins sign first-round draft pick to entry-level contract

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Penguins have signed Owen Pickering, their first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced on Saturday morning. The 18-year-old Manitoba native was selected 21st overall. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound defenseman had 33 points in 62 games during the 2021-22 season...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Yardbarker

Canadians trade defenseman Jeff Petry to Penguins

Petry played 68 games for the Canadiens last season, posting 27 points (6 goals, 21 assists). A 12-year NHL veteran, Petry spent parts of the previous eight seasons with Montreal. Over 508 games with the Canadiens, Petry compiled 248 points (70 goals, 178 assists). Petry was originally a second-round pick...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bottom Six Winger Remains a Need for Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins solidified the top half of their forward lineup earlier this week with the signings of Rickard Rakell and Evgeni Malkin. However, the bottom half of the lineup remains a skeleton crew, with Jeff Carter, Brock McGinn, and Teddy Blueger being the only players signed that played more than 30 games last season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Jan Rutta
Yardbarker

Steelers' Cam Heyward shares funny nickname for Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett has seen the memes and heard the remarks about his hand size, and the rookie has apparently been razzed by his own teammates as well. Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward doesn’t see what all the fuss is about, but that did not stop him from getting in on the fun.
PITTSBURGH, PA

