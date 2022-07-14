Harrison Phillips hoping to build off career-year in Buffalo

Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Harrison Phillips Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings added a couple of stout defensive pieces this offseason. They added All-Pro edge-rusher Za'Darius Smith from the rival Packers. They also signed a tackling machine in middle linebacker Jordan Hicks. Maybe the most underrated signing Minnesota made was signing former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips. Phillips, who signed a three-year, $19.5M deal this offseason, had a career year in Buffalo last year.

The four-year veteran started a career-high eight games in 2021 after starting just three games at defensive tackle in 2020. He totaled a career-high in tackles (51), solo tackles (28), quarterback hits (6), quarterback knockdowns, and he tied his career in quarterback pressures (8). He only has 1.5 career sacks in four seasons, but Minnesota is paying him for his potential. For example, Za'Darius Smith was signed by the Packers before he came to Minnesota. Smith was a role player with the Ravens before turning into an All-Pro performer in Green Bay and setting the record for most sacks in Packers history through a player's first two seasons (26). Minnesota is hoping that Phillips can become an elite interior defender over the next three seasons.

With the All-Pro pass-rush duo of Smith and Danielle Hunter, that should open more lanes for Harrison Phillips. The 6-3, 310-lb Nebraska native is due for a massive breakout season after gaining traction in his final season with the Bills. The former Stanford Cardinal star will pair up with Dalvin Tomlinson in the hopes of creating an elite run-stuffing duo. Time will tell if this was a splash signing or not for first-year GM Kwesi Adofo Mensah, but all signs are pointing towards it being just that.