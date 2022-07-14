ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Harrison Phillips hoping to build off career-year in Buffalo

By Timothy Lindsey
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YdHDp_0gfx6LLT00
Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Harrison Phillips Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings added a couple of stout defensive pieces this offseason. They added All-Pro edge-rusher Za'Darius Smith from the rival Packers. They also signed a tackling machine in middle linebacker Jordan Hicks. Maybe the most underrated signing Minnesota made was signing former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips. Phillips, who signed a three-year, $19.5M deal this offseason, had a career year in Buffalo last year.

The four-year veteran started a career-high eight games in 2021 after starting just three games at defensive tackle in 2020. He totaled a career-high in tackles (51), solo tackles (28), quarterback hits (6), quarterback knockdowns, and he tied his career in quarterback pressures (8). He only has 1.5 career sacks in four seasons, but Minnesota is paying him for his potential. For example, Za'Darius Smith was signed by the Packers before he came to Minnesota. Smith was a role player with the Ravens before turning into an All-Pro performer in Green Bay and setting the record for most sacks in Packers history through a player's first two seasons (26). Minnesota is hoping that Phillips can become an elite interior defender over the next three seasons.

With the All-Pro pass-rush duo of Smith and Danielle Hunter, that should open more lanes for Harrison Phillips. The 6-3, 310-lb Nebraska native is due for a massive breakout season after gaining traction in his final season with the Bills. The former Stanford Cardinal star will pair up with Dalvin Tomlinson in the hopes of creating an elite run-stuffing duo. Time will tell if this was a splash signing or not for first-year GM Kwesi Adofo Mensah, but all signs are pointing towards it being just that.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Packers should send Jordan Love to Seattle

Aaron Rodgers will continue to be the Packers starting quarterback until he retires, which, based on his new contract that he signed this offseason, likely won't be for at least another two or three years. Also, the back-to-back MVP is showing no signs of slowing down despite coming close to the age of 40.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Jordan, NY
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
City
Buffalo, MN
Buffalo, NY
Football
City
Jordan, MN
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott gets harshly criticized by Shannon Sharpe after release of ESPN’s RB rankings

The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to finally get past the divisional round of the playoffs in 2022. While Dak Prescott undoubtedly needs to have a big year, Ezekiel Elliott also must be more productive in the Cowboys backfield. Remember, Zeke was one of the running backs in the game in his early years in […] The post Ezekiel Elliott gets harshly criticized by Shannon Sharpe after release of ESPN’s RB rankings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Running Back Cut

In order to make room for the Thursday signing of linebacker Malik Jefferson, the Dallas Cowboys cut running back JaQuan Hardy. The release of Hardy, who spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cowboys' practice squad, moves the roster total to 91. The NFL world took to Twitter...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Predicts Steelers Starting Quarterback: Fans React

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles heading into the 2022 NFL season. As it stands right now, former Pro Bowler Mitch Trubisky holds the No. 1 spot on the depth chart over No. 20 overall pick Kenny Pickett and returning backup Mason Rudolph. But with training camp and preseason still ahead, that could easily change before Week 1.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sportico

Tom Brady on His $375 Million Fox Sports Deal, His Retirement Date and More

In a move that no one saw coming, Tom Brady will be returning to play for his beloved New England Patriots. But before you call your extended family in Boston to celebrate, know that this homecoming is only for a movie, writes Variety. In 80 for Brady, the three-time MVP-winning quarterback, who jumped to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, is playing the 2017 version of himself at Super Bowl LI. Brady wears his famous blue-and-white jersey, face paint and a near-buzz cut, all for a scene in which he re-creates one of his biggest comebacks. (He overcame the Atlanta Falcons’ 28-3 lead to pull out a victorious career-defining shocker.) The Paramount Pictures comedy, from director and co-writer Kyle Marvin, will open in theaters in 2023 and follows a quartet of octogenarian fans—played by Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin—who travel to Houston to root for their favorite sports idol. Think Book Club, but with Tom Brady.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dalvin Tomlinson
LonghornsCountry

Longhorns Prize QB Arch Manning Overrated Due to Family Name, Insists 'Godfather of Recruiting'

The "Godfather of Recruiting'' is making an analysis that the University of Texas can refuse. “If his name was 'Arch Smith,' I think he’d probably be a high three-star quarterback,” said Mike Farrell, who describes himself as the “Godfather of Recruiting, speaking on the Crain & Company podcast. “Every time I watch other quarterbacks in this class, it knocks Arch down in my head.''
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow Owns What Could Be An Untouchable NFL Record

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow got his first NFL individual award when he was named last season’s Comeback Player of the Year. It is a fitting honor for the former LSU standout who saw his rookie season cut short due to an ACL and MCL tear. But he bounced...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Yardbarker

Lakers’ last trade offer to Nets for Kyrie Irving

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are actively working on a trade that will land Kyrie Irving in L.A. That said, the two sides have yet to come to an agreement. While a general framework for a prospective deal exists, two players have consistently served as a roadblock. This...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Could WR Steven Sims make Steelers' final roster?

Officially, the Pittsburgh Steelers have not named a starting quarterback for Week 1, but free-agent pickup Mitchell Trubisky seems to have a significant advantage over career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett in any competition. One thing for certain this summer is the Steelers aren't lacking talented...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Panthers Won’t Have A QB Competition For Long

The Carolina Panthers come into the 2022 season with three quarterbacks, all seen as possible starters. However, the team won’t have a quarterback competition for very long this season. This is because Baker Mayfield is coming into Carolina to show why he’s the starting quarterback for the team.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

36K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy